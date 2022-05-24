A journalist’s tweet sparks debate about Shakira and Karol G

Shakira or Karol G? That is the debate that has Colombian women trending on Twitter after a tweet by journalist Vanessa de la Torre.

De la Torre stirred up social networks after attending a “Bichota” concert and assuring that: “Colombia has not had an artist of that level”.

Shakira’s fans immediately went on the attack and asked themselves: “And Shakira?”, but the communicator commented that Karol has more charisma than Shakira.

“Mmmm… it seems to me that he thinks from emotion and ignorance. Shakira is by far the most renowned and successful artist this country has produced. And she did it with sheer talent, genius and hard work. Karol has to sit down and watch and learn, ”said a user on Twitter.

The interpreter of “Tusa” made two concerts at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, Colombia.

“There is no love of life, the love of life is you, you are the love of your life, you love yourself more than anyone, you take care of yourself more than anyone, how they see you they treat you and if they don’t see you they they mistreat”, said Karol G at the concert.

On the other hand, Shakira became a trend after her fans came out to defend her and named the successes she has achieved in a lifetime of artistic career.

“Better than Shakira?”, “Shakira laughing after making a Super Bowl, 3 World Cups and going around the world; “And where does Shakira leave me? Genius”are some of the comments in defense of the “Waka waka” singer.

In his recent presentation at Coachella, Karol G paid tribute to his countrywoman with the song “Hips don’t lie”, by Shakira, the legendary anthem of Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend.

Karol included dancers reminiscent of the video clip and the rhythm of “I’m on tonight You know my hips don’t lie…”, he asked for applause for the interpreter of ‘Ojos Así’ to hear.

I was at the concert @karolg and yes: it will bring the world to its knees. Colombia had not had an artist of that level. pic.twitter.com/H9fvZLT4T7 – Vanessa De La Torre (@vanedelatorre) May 22, 2022