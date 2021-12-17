a journey into the bowels of the most dangerous volcano in the world

The area that includes Vesuvius and Campi Flegrei – the second super-volcano that periodically reminds the inhabitants of the Agnano, Pozzuoli and Bagnoli areas of its existence through recurrent seismic flocks – is the most densely populated in Europe. In the event of an eruption, the results would be catastrophic.

Thus opens the text accompanying the presentation of Vesuvius, to the Noir in Festival, a documentary that mixes the classic language of the genre with a visceral and immanent tale, that of the earth that trembles, stirs and threatens to explode, at any moment. To direct this journey in the Neapolitan craters is Giovanni Troilo, director known for the art documentaries arrived in the room on Frida come on Monet.

“It is a language on the border between fiction and documentary, and I must say that this storytelling method works particularly well in Naples- explains Troilo, interviewed on the occasion of the festival in Milan – The first time I thought about making this film, I imagined making a mockumentary about this eruption alarm, about a possible implementation of the evacuation plan. In reality, from the first inspections it was immediately clear that the fiction we imagined would not even be vaguely similar to the staging of reality that we would have intercepted.In most cases, the protagonists of the many stories of the film have not been sought, we have bumped into them. The most important were real epiphanies, often coming at a time when, after a long day of exploration, we were one step away from giving up. “

Previewed at Noir in Festival in Milan, Vesuvius will be released in March on day and date, both in cinemas and in streaming, on the IWonder platform of I Wonder Pictures, also accompanied by presentations with the protagonists.

