a journey of 600 kilometers in the North Sea

A mystery revealed by social networks – The internet was crucial in unraveling the origin of the ball. Athletic is an amateur team from the Scottish city of Dundee that plays in a league called Chamber Practice Dundee Saturday Morning Football League.. The couple posted the photo of the ball on social media, addressed to the club: “Did you by any chance miss this?”.

How did it happen – During a home game at the sports field Riverside, the ball was kicked clumsily off the pitch and ended up in the River Tay, which flows right next to the stadium. From there, the balloon began its journey of over 600 kilometers by being carried by the current until it landed on the small Dutch island of a thousand inhabitants, where it was found. With a message on Facebook, Dundee responded to the find: “Look at you, a brand new ball goes on an international trip and wins a new fan in the Netherlands”. The ways of the ball, you know, are endless.