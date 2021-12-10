A journey through iconic timepieces, at very attractive prices

This trend is felt throughout the industry. TAG Heuer, for example, with its newly relaunched Aquaracer model with a new design and the Carrera three-hand model worn by Ryan Gosling, is reasserting itself in what was his favorite price range, between 2,500 and 3,500 euros. And that’s not all: CEO Frédéric Arnault thinks there is room for action to expand the brand’s offer with models around 1,500 euros: “This is an important slice of the brand and business, which we probably neglected in past, but it is thanks to this that we are known and it is there that our customers want to see us return ». Arnault noted that the brand’s baseline, Formula One, has gained popularity since it was relaunched with a new design. “We refreshed the image of it, also introducing an orange dial, and it went great. Next year some models will come out that I think will make inroads among the younger generations ».

Growing Cartier has also managed to make timepieces as desirable as they are affordable with their revisited Must models. With a reference to Seventies pieces and thanks to the colored dials, these watches have touched the right chords of collectors, happy to bring something new and cheerful on the wrist, without having to worry too much about the price. “Having a Cartier for less than 3,000 euros is extraordinary,” enthuses Mark Toulson, purchasing manager of The Watches of Switzerland Group.

Toulson also identifies as a bestseller Aquis, the Oris 300-meter diving watch, with a captivating green dial, for 3 thousand euros. «It has an excellent value for money. It does not have an in-house movement, but the power reserve of its Caliber 400 lasts for five days ». At the same price, the brand has also just launched an elegant one ProPilot Big Date with bronze case.

With a similar amount you can also get hold of the basic models of the brand that most likely started the current boom in collectible watches at an affordable price: Tudor. The brand is clearly Rolex’s brother and was conceived as a “blue collar” alternative to the crown mark, because it is less expensive and immediately advertised as the ideal watch for motorcyclists or jackhammer workers. . In recent years, however, Tudor has begun to produce functional models at affordable prices that are both rich in detail and history. I don’t find enough positive adjectives to describe the model Black Bay Fifty-Eight, with a steel mesh strap and a vintage-inspired 39 mm case diameter (3,500 euros). And I’m not the only one: I’ve heard around that it’s too cheap and I’ve also heard of collectors who could afford any watch and regularly choose to wear a Tudor.

Perhaps, however, the brand that has made the most of itself in this context is Rolex, which has transformed its own Oyster Perpetual offering it in a varied range of brightly colored dials. In one fell swoop the crown house became the biggest subversion of the year, completely revolutionizing the perception of its simplest model. With a price tag of 5,600 euros for the one with a diameter of 41 mm, Rolex’s least expensive watch has become one of the most coveted. But there is a problem: with ever longer waiting lists, even for retailers, and secondary market operators asking up to three and a half times the market price, it is currently difficult to find one. But others will be produced.