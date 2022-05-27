A journey through the favorite cartoon series of our childhood with Kiwi.com

Spain, May 27, 2022 – As we get older, we understand why Peter Pan wanted to remain a boy. Kiwi.com, the leading online travel technology company, invites you to take a retrospective trip this summer through the series that marked the childhood of the millennial generation. Turn on your televisions, and go!

kim-possible (Denver, Colorado)

If Disney Channel taught us anything, it is that any teenager can combine a double life. In the case of Kim Possible, she manages to save the city of Denver by keeping her anonymity and, at the same time, getting an A.

In Kim’s hometown, art is not only found in museums, but also invades its streets. The Santa Fe Art District features more than 30 art galleries, where you can share a passion for contemporary, traditional, and emerging art with local artists and experience the Mexican culture of the neighborhood around every corner. On the other hand, the River North Arts District, known as “RiNo,” boasts a mix of creative businesses ranging from designers and furniture makers to distillers and craft brewers. To understand Colorado’s ancient roots, a must visit is Mesa Verde National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, or Rocky Mountain National Park, a favorite with hikers.​​

Jimmy Neutron (Retroville, Texas)

Germany has Albert Einstein, the UK has Stephen Hawking, and Dallas has Jimmy Neutron. This 11-year-old Texan genius lives in the fictional town of Retroville and is dedicated to creating wacky inventions that, far from making his life easier, lead to more problems.

Speaking of building unimaginable things, nothing better than letting your imagination run wild at Legoland or unleashing your inner child at Six Flags Over Texas theme park, which has more than 100 attractions and shows for great fun. You can even hug teddy bear statues in Highland Park or take a stroll through the colorful Deep Ellum district, where art, music and creativity coexist.

the rugrats (California)

Anyone who says babies are boring hasn’t seen this series… The good news is that the adventures of Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Phil and Lil have returned to the screens with a new 3D version. The remake, by Paramount +, available for the moment only in the United States, focuses on how babies launch themselves to explore the world beyond their point of view.

Some things to do in California this summer range from surfing at Venice Beach; shelter from the sun under the shade of the giant sequoias of the National Park; take a dip in Lake Tahoe; to admire the nature of the botanical gardens in Huntington.

Totally Spies (BeverlyHills)

Totally Spies is based on the lives of three Beverly Hills friends who couldn’t be more different (and not just because of their hair color). Clover is the dick, Alex is the jock, and Sam is the intellectual. But they have something in common: they work for a secret agency called WOOPH, which provides them with all kinds of gadgets to save the world.

What is no secret is that in Los Angeles you can feel like a real movie star. For example, going shopping a la “Pretty Woman” on the luxurious shopping street of Rodeo Drive or letting yourself be pampered at Tomoko Spa, where celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba attend. But not all the stars are seen at the Griffith Observatory, so for movie buffs it is more than advisable to book a guided tour of the mansions of celebrities or the sets of legendary films and series, such as Friends.

Heidi (Swiss)

Who has never dreamed of swinging on the clouds like Heidi? Johanna Spyri’s novel is inspired by the Swiss town of Maienfeld, where everything reminds the protagonist and you can even visit the home of the little orphan.

Other recommended visits in Zurich are to photograph the colorful avenue of umbrellas in the 5th district; climb Lindenhof Hill to take in the views from the lookout point; take a boat ride on its banana-shaped lake; take a train trip to the Rhine Falls – the largest waterfall in Central Europe – or board the historic Dolderbahn cog railway for a swim in the pool at the luxurious Dolder Hotel.

The Adventures of Tintin (Belgium)

The most famous reporter in the world, accompanied by his faithful dog Snowy, has marked many generations of readers. Hergé, the creator of it, worked in Brussels. Hence, you can follow the trail of the endearing Tintin through the streets and buildings of the Belgian capital.

In fact, one of the favorite activities to do in Belgium is the comic book route, which began in 1991 with the aim of rehabilitating some walls in poor condition. Currently, there are more than 60 murals that are being expanded and renewed over time. Like every fortnight in August, the central square is decorated with a carpet of more than 100,000 flowers and, at night, you can enjoy a sound and light show.

Pippi Longstocking (Sweden)

One could say that the most famous two-pigtailed redhead of all time has been the envy of many children: at just 9 years old, Pippi is independent and completely self-sufficient, nobody tells her how to dress or how to behave.

An ideal route for families begins in Stockholm, where you can visit Junibacken, the museum dedicated to Swedish children’s literature. In Vimmerby, the hometown of the author Astrid Lindgren, there is a theme park that recreates the settings of her stories. In the medieval city of Visby, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995, you can walk the streets where the series was filmed. Also, at Kneippbyn Theme Park, just 7 minutes from Visby, you can visit Villa Villekulla, Pippi’s authentic and colorful house.

Framework (Italy)

“In an Italian port, at the foot of the mountains, our friend Marco lives in a humble abode…”. Although this nostalgic children’s song seems to be inspired by the introduction of Don Quixote, it is actually known to which part of Italy it refers. The series tells the story of Marco, a boy who embarks on a long journey from Genoa to Argentina to look for his mother.

Perhaps that famous port was Boccadesse, a charming fishing village full of colorful houses. Although the beauty of Genoa is best appreciated from the Spianata Castelletto viewpoint, a terrace suspended over the historic center that offers impressive panoramic views of the city and the port. In addition, foodies cannot leave the city without savoring the famous Genoese pesto, either in pasta or on a pizza.

Shin Chan (Japan)

The naughtiest five-year-old boy in all of Japan lives in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture. But, once again reality is stranger than fiction, and the city council granted Shin-Chan a residence permit on the occasion of the city’s 50th anniversary.

Shibuya is, without a doubt, the liveliest neighborhood in Tokyo. You can not miss a photograph crossing its famous crossing, through which 2.5 million people pass every day. A visit to the city would not be complete without entering one of its temples, such as Senso-ji, the oldest Buddhist temple in Tokyo. Nor should you leave without trying sushi, the greatest Japanese delicacy, at the popular Jiro restaurant. For those who are not fans of raw fish, in Omoide Yokocho there are a variety of bars specializing in yakitori (grilled meat skewers).

The Thornberrys

