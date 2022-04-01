A journey through the keys to the therapeutic strategy against mCRC

The Colorectal cancer It will be the most frequently diagnosed tumor in Spain in 2022, according to data provided by the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM). Similarly, globally, 43,370 new cases will be registered – 26,862 in men and 16,508 in women. Only surpassed by prostate cancer in men –30,884 cases– and breast cancer in women –34,750 cases–. In addition, as detailed by the WHO, “it is a very important cause of deathsince in the year 2020 it was the second leading cause of death from tumors (15,125 deaths), only behind lung cancer (21,918 deaths)”.

Coinciding with World Colon Cancer Day, within the communication campaign ‘In Oncology, each advance is written in capital letters‘, the SEOM highlights some of the most important advances in colorectal cancer that have meant that survival for this type of tumor has doubled in the last 20 years.

For society, advances in Precision Medicineembodied in the progressive incorporation of targeted therapies, and the greater characterization of subgroups of colorectal cancer, together with the recent incorporation of the immunotherapy“represent advances in the therapeutic strategy against advanced colorectal cancer that have improved the expectations of patients suffering from this disease.”

Results in survival, far from being satisfactory

One of the basics to reduce mortality, experts explain, are screening programs, that are being implemented progressively. The SEOM estimates that, once implemented, they could prevent a third of deaths for colorectal cancer and save more than 3,600 lives a year In our country.

This is because the most relevant prognostic factor with which professionals are guided about colorectal cancer survival is the Stadium. Therefore, early detection programs “are essential” to detect and treat premalignant lesions, before the tumor develops. Similarly, they are also so that the diagnosis of the tumor is made in early stages.

From the SEOM they explain that “the five-year survival of patients with colon cancer in early stages exceeds 90 percent, while in more advanced stages it is around 50-70 percent.”

Despite the constant increase in the survival prospects of patients with advanced colorectal cancer, in the eyes of experts, “the results are far from being fully satisfactory.”

Even so, the SEOM emphasizes that a non-negligible percentage of patients with metastasis can be cured, since 20 percent of patients who undergo metastasis surgery show no signs of disease at five years. In addition, retrospective analyzes have shown survival rates at five years after surgery for metastases of up to 70 percent, “which is a milestone and a great advance in our days.”

Tour of the most relevant advances

During the 20th century

In the mid and late 1980s, the chemotherapy supplementation after surgery for localized colon cancer has been shown to reduce the likelihood of relapse and increase disease-related survival. In 2004 it was shown that adding oxaliplatin improved results that have been achieved so far.

In the 1990s it became clear that the metastasis surgery, when complete resection of them was possible, could cure a significant percentage of patients. Furthermore, a small additional percentage of patients could be cured if they responded to chemotherapy and the metastases became resectable. This led to the emergence of a new concept called “conversion chemotherapy”.

Entered the 2000

In 2004, for the first time a drug directed against tumor angiogenesis, combined with chemotherapy, improved survival in patients with advanced colon cancer: bevacizumab.

Similarly, in 2004 and 2005, two monoclonal antibodies directed against EGFR were incorporated into the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer: cetuximab and panitumumab.

Between 2013 and 2015, three other antiangiogenic drugs were added: aflibercept, regorafenib and ramucirumab.

In 2016 a new drug was marketed, trifluridine-tipiracilfor the treatment of advanced disease after failure of previous treatments.

Thus, the opportunity to evaluate the disease through the study of liquid biopsy was also opened, which allows the continuous analysis of the different therapeutic targets (eg KRAS) throughout the evolution of the disease.

To the present

In January 2021, the EMA approved pembrolizumab in the first line of mCRC -with microsatellite instability or repair protein deficiency based on the results of the phase III KEYNOTE-177 study-, doubling progression-free survival compared to conventional chemotherapy treatment.

The presence of specific genetic mutations in the tumor (KRAS and NRAS) was able to predict which patients would not respond to treatment, which was the first step in personalized treatment of colorectal cancer.

During this same year, a small subgroup of patients with G12C mutated KRAS mCRC were able to benefit from targeted treatments against this alteration, either as monotherapy or in combination with anti-EGFR.

More recently, other techniques have been incorporated for the local treatment of metastases when surgery is not the most appropriate option, such as radiofrequency ablationthe radioembolizationthe transarterial chemoembolizationthe hepatic arterial infusion and the radiotherapy.

Currently, a better understanding of the environment surrounding neoplasms from the microbiome, transcriptome, and functional point of view has been able to lead to a better approach to the disease.

In the opinion of the SEOM experts, “it is necessary that all these advances be incorporated into the system in an equitable manner in a timely manner and that theaccess to the best treatment is universalbecause every little progress counts”.

