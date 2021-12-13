a journey to another world, between monsters and magic

Athia breathes an air of death. A miasma that corrupts and corrodes everything. They call it The Break: it expands along the entire territory, progressively and with inexorable fury, annihilating any living organism that comes along its way. Humans and animals that are overwhelmed end up being killed or suffer an even worse fate, turning into monsters driven only by instinct and aggression. Everything that moves in Athia is a threat. But not for Frey: she is immune to the influence of The Break and, for this reason, she seems to be the only savior of the world. Too bad that not all the inhabitants of this enchanted kingdom consider her a heroine.

On these narrative bases stands the plot of Forspoken, the new open world Action-RPG conceived under the protective wing of Square-Enix which, in 2018, gave life to the Luminous Productions team with the aim of showing the technical potential of the Luminous Engine (at the following link you will find a focus on Forspoken and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution). And precisely this engine represents for the development studio the distinctive banner of the game which, according to what was revealed to us during a digital event organized by the publisher, will also give a lot of prominence to the narrative component. In the company of the writers, we therefore witnessed a not particularly extensive gameplay sequence, aimed at providing us with a general smattering of both the ambitions of the story and the playful structure behind the title, out on May 24, 2022 on PS5 and PC.

We present Frey Holland

Without delving further into the narrative substratum on which the world of Athia rests, which we have already told you in our previous preview of Forspoken, the presentation of Square-Enix preferred to focus more on the protagonist Frey Holland, tracing a more in-depth profile, painted both give it writers Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwich, and by performance capture director Tom Keegan, responsible for the way she communicates her personality and emotions to the players, now with facial expression, now with body movements.

First of all, that of Forspoken is a story that the authors themselves define as “feminine”: it focuses on the different nuances of a woman’s temperament, from vulnerability to courage, through grit and the desire for revenge. Frey is an “outcast” from New York: a fighter, an orphan who in the span of her life has been able to rely only on herself and has always had to fight for survival. The anger that runs through her veins often turns into a touch of humor, which she uses as an emotional shield against the adversities of her hard daily life. Due to the difficulties it pours into, Frey dreams of leaving New York, while trying to put the pieces of the puzzle of his life back together, so as to understand who he really is. And perhaps his journey to Athia, as in the best of the Isekai tradition (a genre in which a protagonist from the real world is transported to another kingdom), can take on a symbolic value: perhaps his journey in the corrupt realm will represent an opportunity. of redemption, changing into a path of training and existential growth. We do not know if Frey will be able to reconstruct the fragments of her identity for Athia, but the premises told by Luminous Productions, although certainly not very original, at least apparently possess the typical solidity of classic uplifting stories.

If the mosaic of the plot proves to be satisfactory, the credit will go above all to the script: the team seems to bet a lot on the narrative outline, and we therefore hope that Frey’s path will live up to the hopes of the study. Even in Athia, at least initially, the protagonist will be seen as an outsider, just as happens in the real world: the inhabitants do not understand the origins of her powers, and define her as a “demon”. Despite her tough temper, Frey therefore remains a vulnerable, multifaceted and complex character, who does not see herself as a superhero, even though she possesses magical abilities that allow her to survive in that destroyed realm. Self-acceptance and belonging to a family unit are two other themes that Forspoken intends to stage. As explained by the performance director, in fact, the game also speaks of family and tribe: is Athia, a kingdom devoured by evil, the place where Frey will finally feel at home?

Explore the kingdom of Athia

By virtue of the powers gained from the transition to the new world, Frey is able to move with a certain agility along the realm of Athia. Its magical parkour will allow us to quickly cross the moors, climb walls, move in an instant from one tower to another, and overcome crevasses by swinging between the stone spikes.

Fast and dynamic, the movement system embodies one of Forspoken’s pivots, which asks the player to make the most of the protagonist’s skills to “experience” the open world with a more gritty attitude: where in other role-playing games certain environmental obstacles need to be circumvented, in the work of Luminous Productions it is a matter of elements inserted with the aim of acting as a stimulus to use Frey’s powers. In short, in the idea of ​​the study level design and gameplay move in symbiosis: plains, promontories, columns, roofs and rocks therefore act as a “springboard” for the momentum of the protagonist, who jumps, runs and twirls with elegance. Given the still quite backward state of the build shown, some animations were not entirely well amalgamated, but we are confident that in the complete product the sinuosity of Frey’s movements will remain constant during exploration. And speaking of freedom of movement, Athia is certainly not a place to visit with peace of mind. Once peaceful and prosperous, this realm is now a land of despair under the yoke of the Tanta, those who were once beloved rulers and who have now mysteriously become terrible oppressors.

The only safe place seems to be the largest human stronghold, a hub in which the girl can wander without feeling the shadow of a threat. In this cluster of huts and typically medieval architecture, Frey will meet several characters to interact with, some of whom will certainly be the harbingers of optional missions. Even exploring the territory outside the walls, in any case, the girl will have the right to find shelter in previously set up shelters: here she can both rest to restore health, and devote herself to crafting with the material recovered in the wild lands (thanks to the which to build, for example, potions to heal wounds), and still create cloaks and necklaces with which to improve your parameters.

Each dress, on the other hand, modifies the protagonist’s statistics, divided into health, stamina, defense and healing. In addition to the ability to spend mana to get new spells (in a range of powers that, at first glance, seemed rather large), Frey will also be able to change her nail polish: an aesthetic habit that will have a mainly practical function, since each style increases the effectiveness of the spells provided.

Survive in another world

The protagonist’s powers not only offer her the tools to navigate the setting: Frey’s abilities also have offensive value. In fact, the girl will be able to cast different types of spells with which to annihilate the threats that populate Athia.

The range of skills available opens the door to different fighting styles: via a power wheel, Frey is able to select the most suitable spells for situations and the types of enemies you encounter as you explore, combining the effects of spells to maximize damage dealt. Divided into four colors (purple, red, green and blue), which correspond to as many categories, the powers give the protagonist the opportunity to stay at a distance from the targets and hit them – for example – with elemental arrows and fire bombs, or to get close to creatures and perform vigorous melee attacks. In the gameplay video it was possible to observe Frey as she created clones of herself that attracted the attention of the hostiles, and then placed a magic trap on the ground ready to explode on contact; and when the situation became too complex, the girl resorted to temporary invisibility to slip away unnoticed. Between flaming spears and electric bullets, Frey’s supernatural arsenal could guarantee a fair variety of approaches during battles. Having not touched the game with our hands, we cannot express ourselves about the responsiveness and the overall quality of the combat system, but from the video we have witnessed the profile of a gameplay halfway between frenzy and tactics: The slowing of the action when the magic wheel is activated gives breath to the battle, while as soon as the flow restarts the screen fills with particles and explosions, in a concert of somersaults, jumps, dodges and effects in profusion.

Given the talents of the protagonist, some clashes can also be avoided, perhaps by dashing away at great speed or using the spell of invisibility. In other circumstances, however, we will be forced to fight, when we end up against our will within an extremely dangerous area, the territory of much stronger than average creatures.

During the presentation we were shown a boss fight with a gigantic beast that emerged from a sea of ​​contaminated fog: an apparently complex duel, in which Frey was crushed both by the poor visibility of a stormy environment, and by the numerical superiority of the forces. hostile. Net of a good visual impact (with some too many uncertainties, at present, in the physics of clothes and hair), what has not convinced us are the design of the enemies and the overall artistic direction.

In this regard, we believe that a large part of the responsibility lies in the portion of the game chosen by the team for the presentation: in an event aimed at showing the nails of the graphic engine, opting for a mostly desert map segment did not honor the potential of the Luminous Engine. What opened up before our eyes was a landscape made of scrub and rocks, with some ruins here and there to enrich the landscape. Too little to bewitch us, even from the point of view of art design: except for some sporadic more inspired creatures, on the other hand, not even the enemies shone for charisma and originality. In order to really stand out as the team would like, therefore, Forspoken must necessarily have some tricks up his sleeve on the artistic front, so that the Luminous Engine, in its final form, can give shape to much more evocative visual horizons.