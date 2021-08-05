A journey with the Beats Studio Buds: our review

It is on a regional Rome-Naples that I realize how much these headphones, the Beats Studio Buds by Dr Dre from Apple, are able to shield me from the noise of the carriage.

It’s a somewhat gloomy summer morning: outside the countryside, inside, beyond the mask and earphones, just a subdued roar, which I drown in some passage of Cosmo or a bit of Battisti.

When I take off the Beats, I realize what the Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology has managed to do. Without it would be a nightmare. In the carriage, in fact, there is the usual forty-year-old who sees Facebook videos with the volume turned up. There is the little girl who was parked in front of the smartphone by her mother and plays an app of those that reward you with a jingle for the collected coins. There is the Trenitalia notice at each station. And of course there are those on the phone who yes, still two stops, but ready? Hello? don’t you hear me? I put back the Studio Buds. Is theirs a total absence of noise? No, not at all, and in the long run I get tired, because these headphones adjust the neutral background that they shoot to counter the external one, processed and analyzed by the microphones, and if it is too strong they too will go on the heavy, as in the train. But it works.

My red Beats.

I have since tested the Beats from iPhone SE 2 for two weeks and in every situation. On the plane they were phenomenal, probably because the constant roar of flight is not far from the white sound that the headphones generate. There have been ups and downs, though. On the subway in Rome during rush hour the bluetooth signal arrived disturbed as soon as I put the iPhone back in my pocket: there were too many people. On the street when there is wind they are unbearable, but at least they shield the traffic without leaving you helpless: if a car is about to run over I notice it.

The Beats Studio Buds, which I have in the red edition – but are also available white or black – last five hours in the ANC. Eight without. The pods holder included with the box can extend the battery up to 24h without ANC (15 with). The box says that with five minutes of fast charge you can have an hour of emergency battery: true. On the first lap I managed to download the Beats after three days of super use, including the case. But I noticed that they also empty themselves, in the case, if you do not use them for a while.

The status of the charge of the earbuds and the case can be checked on the iPhone from the battery widget. They are also compatible with Android, a novelty for beats, and in the box there is a coupon to try Apple Music. A USB-C cable is included (both sides), but no wall adapter. There is no plastic packaging.

In the box a USB C cable and spare gromets.

It’s 149 euros. They have an audio that for an expert will not be perfection, but it is the perfect balance for a user of medium-high claims. No vulgar rumble in the ears, no headaches from bad equalization. Some details of Cosmo’s latest electronic album, The Third Summer of Love, I had managed to hear them only from vinyl, never in headphones. Here, with the Beats come to life all the small details, the voluntary fouling and the revivals of past sounds that the artist has scattered around the tracks (such as Fresca).

The Buds have Dolby Atmos and read the other lossless formats introduced on Apple Music: so you can listen to spatial audio and loseless.

Also on Apple Music there is a playlist that collects the songs on which Beats has calibrated its Buds. It was once used IGY by Donald Fagen (1982). They took Roddy Ricch’s Late at Night, The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears (Remix) with Ariana Grande, Cardi B’s Up, and even Bob Marley’s Exodus and Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me. There’s even Here Comes the Sun by the Beatles.

Loading... Advertisements

The playlist is called IMMERSIVE. With the ANC active the songs are perfect. Without it, the music is a bit flat. It sounds good even without raising the volume more than the healthy level.

At the San Giovanni intersection in Rome — a busy forecourt with traffic jams, too many traffic lights, and crowds crossing the New York — I decided to try another setting. It’s the Trasparency Mode. It’s the opposite of the ANC: the microphones of the earbuds incorporate external noises into the song. With traffic, music and the rest of the world become metallic. But I understand that in a garden with nightingales he can have his own reason. In addition, with the TM active it is easy to keep the dangers of the road under control. When it’s windy, though, that din.

The iPhone batteries widget with the status of Buds and Beats cases.

As for phone calls, sand I’m on the street it’s easy for external noises to confuse the beats microphones, forcing me to remove one of the Buds to bring it to my mouth on the side of the microphone. It goes better with active ANC, but not much.

It’s a big flaw, but the Beats Studio Buds still make themselves loved. They are solid (the case has already fallen to me for distraction without damage). There is a physical button on the outer edge, nice comfortable. One shot, pause-play; two, ahead; three, back; long click, well, you can choose whether to have Siri or the ability to switch from ANC to TM. The design is eye-catching.

Finally, if you lose them, you can use the Where is it app. Pairing them with the iPhone, or Android, is fast and secure.

My ear: this is how you see the Buds once worn.

One afternoon, as I walk to the newsroom, along the busy ring road, I reflect on the Beats Studio keeping them in my ears. And nothing, listening to music makes me happy. So they are recommended. If only for the value for money.

The Beats Studio Buds by Dr. Dre are for sale here.

Mashable Italia independently chooses and recommends products and services that can be purchased online or through expert advice.