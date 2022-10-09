A judge authorized the house arrest of Anna Sorokin, the “false heiress” in New York

Anna Sorokin during jury deliberations at her trial in the New York Supreme Court (AP)

The fake socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokinwhose plan inspired a Netflix series, was released from US immigration custody to house arrestimmigration officials and their spokesman said.

Sorokin is now under home confinement in New York City, his spokeswoman Juda Engelmayer said.

“Anna now has the opportunity to demonstrate her commitment to growing, giving back and making a positive impact on those she meets,” Engelmayer said in a statement. “She has obstacles before her and she will overcome them with strength and determination, using the experiences and lessons learned from her.”

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) confirmed his release. Sorokin, 31, tries to avoid being deported to Germany.

It was convicted in 2019 of scamming $275,000 from banks, hotels and New York figures to finance her lavish lifestyle.

Using the name Anna Delvey, posed as the daughter of a German diplomat or oil baron and lied about having $67 million (68 million euros) in a bank abroad in order to give the impression that it could cover its debts, prosecutors detailed.

Her trial attorney said she simply got overwhelmed by trying to start a private art club and had planned to pay when she could.

The case became the basis for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna”, which premiered this year.

After spending three years behind bars, Sorokin was released last year and later detained by US immigration authorities.who argue that the woman has remained in US territory longer than her visa allows and should be returned to Germany.

An immigration judge cleared the way Wednesday for Sorokin to be released to house arrest while he tries to prevent her deportation. She wears an ankle monitor and had to pay $10,000 bond, provide an address where she will stay and agree not to post anything on social media.

His current attorney, Duncan Levin, said Wednesday that Sorokin wants to focus on appealing his conviction.

