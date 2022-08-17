A judge ordered Twitter to hand over documents from a former company executive to Elon Musk

FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Twitter must provide Elon Musk with documents from a former company executive who the billionaire said was a key figure in calculating the number of fake accounts on the platform.according to a court order Monday.

Twitter bot and spam accounts have become a central issue in the legal fight over whether Muskwho is the CEO of Tesla, is due to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Twitter was ordered to collect, review and produce documents from former CEO of consumer products Kayvon Beykpour, according to the order of Judge Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware.

Twitter and Musk’s lawyers, the richest person in the worlddid not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beykpour, who left Twitter after the social media company agreed in April to be acquired by Musk, was described in the billionaire’s court filings as one of the executives “most intimately involved” in determining the number of fake accounts.

Beykpour did not immediately respond to a LinkedIn request for comment.

McCormick said in his order on Monday that he was denying Musk’s request to access documentation from 21 other people who had control over the relevant information.

At the end of July, and as reported by the Wall Street JournalMusk filed a counterclaim against Twitter in the Delaware (USA) courts in which the case is being heard, court documents show, although the content of the counterclaim remains secret.

Musk notified at the beginning of this July his intention to cancel the purchase of the technology company, agreed between both parties for 44,000 millionto which it responded with a lawsuit in a court specialized in commercial disputes to force it to complete the operation.

Twitter’s board of directors has invited its shareholders to vote on the purchase on September 13 and has asked them to give the green light to the operation as the last step to close it, although it acknowledged that it also depends on the “pending litigation” with the millionaire.

Twitter filed a complaint on July 12 also before a Delaware court to force the richest man in the world to fulfill the commitment made at the end of April to acquire the platform for 44,000 million dollars.

The social network requested an accelerated process to start in September and thus reduce the uncertainty that partially paralyzes the company, while Musk’s lawyers asked to start next year.

Shares of Twitter closed Monday up 0.5% at $44.50 a share.

(With information from Reuters)

