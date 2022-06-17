A juror testified that Amber Heard “cried crocodile tears” during the trial with Johnny Depp

File photo: Actress Amber Heard awaits the jury’s verdict in the civil libel trial Depp v. Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, United States, on June 1, 2022 (REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein)

A juror in the libel trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp called the actress’s crying “crocodile tears”, because he considered that his testimony was not credible.

The program good morning americaof the chain ABCpublished this Thursday an interview with a man from the jury, made up of five men and two women, whose identity was not revealed.

“His crying, his facial expressions, the way he looked at the jury… we all felt very uncomfortable.” The source assured about Heard’s statement, which lasted for several days and was broadcast live on the internet.

The man criticized that the actress was able to “answer a question crying and two seconds later be cold as ice again.”

“Some of us use the expression ‘crocodile tears,'” he said, speaking about the deliberations among the seven jurors.

Amber Heard cries on the stand in the Fairfax County Circuit Courtroom on May 5, 2022 (Jim Lo Scalzo/REUTERS)

Regarding the crossed accusations of abuse and violence, the interviewee believed that “both were abusive to each other”but defended the verdict reached by the jury, which forced Heard to pay more than 10 million dollars for defaming Depp in an article about domestic abuse that did not contain the actor’s name.

“None was more correct than another. But at the levels that she was talking about, there was not enough evidence to prove what she was saying,” he explained.

This source ruled out that jurors were more inclined to support Depp because he was more famous: “None of us were really fans of one or the other.”

Jury found that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamed each other

And he rejected that public opinion on social networks, very favorable to Depp thanks to the mobilization of his fans, influenced the verdict: “We just follow the tests, we don’t look at anything external. There were very serious accusations and a lot of money, so we didn’t take it lightly.”assured.

This very week, another television channel, the NBCis publishing excerpts from an interview with Heard, in which he does not confirm whether he will appeal the verdict but drops that he believes the jury was influenced.

“How could they not come to that conclusion! They sat for over three weeks listening, non-stop, to non-stop testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, from random people.”said the actress. “I do not blame them. I actually understand them,” she said of the jurors. “He is a very loved character and people think they know him. He is a fantastic actor,” he added of Depp.

Image of the first interview of Amber Heard after the trial of Johnny Depp

In his initial lawsuit, Depp claimed 50 million dollars for the article published in 2018 in the newspaper Washington Post and in which Heard claimed, without mentioning the actor’s name, that he was a victim of domestic abuse.

After the oral hearing, the jury determined that the actress must pay Depp 10 million in damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the judge of Fairfax County (Virginia, USA), Penney Azcarate, lowered this last amount to 350,000 Dollars.

In reality, Heard will not have to pay those 10 million in full, as the jury also concluded that Depp should compensate his ex-wife with 2 million for a comment by his previous lawyer that was also considered defamatory towards Heard.

With information from EFE

