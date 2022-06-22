Entertainment

A jury rules that Bill Cosby molested a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975

A jury ruled Tuesday that comedian Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1975.

The victim, identified as Judy Huthtestified in a civil trial that Cosby, 84, had forced her to perform a sexual act when she was 16.

The jury also ruled that the celebrity must pay Huth, now 64, $500,000 in damages.

Less than a year ago, Cosby walked free from prison after a sexual assault conviction was thrown out.

