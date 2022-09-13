A kangaroo kills a man in Australia for the first time in 86 years

australian police investigates the death of a 77-year-old man in what is the first deadly attack by a kangaroo in the country since 1936as confirmed to Efe by the authorities on Tuesday.

The victim, who is believed to have kept the animal as a pet, was found by a relative last Sunday afternoon at her residence, located in the remote rural area of ​​Redmond, in southwestern Australia, with “serious injuries”, where the emergency services went.

However, upon arrival at the venue, the kangaroo exhibited aggressive behavior and “prevented rescuers from accessing the wounded man”for which police officers also went to the property, where they shot the animal to death due to the “threat” it represented to health personnel.

“Police responded to the scene. The kangaroo posed a continuing threat to emergency services and police officers were asked to put the kangaroo down with a firearm,” the Western Australia Police Force explained in a statement.

Investigators believe that the fatal attack occurred on the same Sunday and added that the man did not resist the injuries sustained, so he died at the scene.

Everything indicates, according to the authorities, thatthat the animal would be a wild kangaroo that “was kept as a pet by the injured man”, despite the fact that Australian law has restrictions and regulations regarding the maintenance of wild fauna in domestic environments.

This is the first record of a fatal attack by a wild kangaroo in Australia since 1936. when another one of those marsupials killed a person in New South Wales.

Wild kangaroos, which can exceed 50 kilos, they are common in southwestern Australia and, while attacks on humans are not unusual, they rarely result in fatalities.