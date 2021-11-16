In-box is the monthly column in which the editorial staff of Consumerism answers the most interesting questions received via email from readers looking for valid purchases, unexpected gifts and savings. Is called In-box like the mailbox we receive from you, but with the hyphen because the things we talk about often arrive inside a box.

Do you have a consumer question that you can’t answer? Send an email to consumismi@ilpost.it.

A kettle that takes up little space in the kitchen to make tea… and accessories for tea and herbal teas, when the season is right.

Thanks and good job

Giorgia

Dear Giorgia, however short and apparently harmless, the answer to your question had to take into account different factors. First of all, in fact, even if for most people preparing a tea simply means boiling water and pouring it into a cup with a sachet inside to be left in it for a set time at will, more experienced and passionate people know well that different tea varieties would require different water temperatures and different brewing times. Just to give an example, green tea should be left to infuse at a lower temperature than black tea requires.

For those who want to do things right, therefore, a good criterion for choosing a kettle could be the adjustable temperature. For the less fundamentalists and those who do not want to spend a lot, however, less technological options or a traditional non-electric kettle will be fine. In general, the electric kettle has the advantage of heating the water much faster than the stove and of being suitable even for contexts where there are no stoves, for example many offices.

Having established the level of sophistication you are looking for in your kettle, the other two criteria we have considered are the size, as requested by Giorgia, and the design, because being an appliance designed to be in plain sight on the kitchen counter for at least six months. year, the appearance makes a certain difference.

– Read also: Because tea shouldn’t be microwaved

In its ranking of the best electric kettles, Wirecutter, the authoritative review site of the New York Times, recommends the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp kettle, chosen for a “winning combination of speed, precision and simple controls.” This specific model has six temperature choices, as well as a function that allows you to keep the water at the chosen temperature for 30 minutes. In Italy it can be found only on Ebay at various prices, to which, however, you must add at least 30 euros for shipping costs from the United States. On Amazon a very similar model of the same brand costs 100 euros (90 the pink version): it has four temperatures between 85 and 100 ° C. It is 29 centimeters high, but the base is quite small: it has a diameter of 19 centimeters.

Among the best-selling electric kettles on Amazon, the BO12 model from the German brand H.Koenig has good reviews and a much lower price than the Cuisinart’s: 20 euros. It holds just over a liter of water and is the smallest and most compact on the list: the base has a diameter of 16 centimeters and the height is 15 centimeters and a half. It turns off automatically when it comes to a boil, but there’s no way to regulate the temperature and we feel like the design isn’t the prettiest you’ll see on this list.

Moving on to objects that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing, the editorial staff of Consumerism has a penchant for Alessi kettles. The 9093 is a traditional kettle with a handle but has the particularity of having a bird-shaped whistle that warns when the water is hot. On Amazon it costs around 100 euros, depending on the color. There is also the electric version, at 206 euros.

On the other hand, the Plissè model, also by Alessi, is electric and is suitable for those who appreciate accessories with “plastic” designs and a little technological appearance: it is made of resin and can be chosen in white, black, gray and red, with capacity of one liter or 1.7. On the Alessi website they cost 79 or 95 euros respectively and on Amazon they are a little less. Generally, the greater the capacity the greater the footprint of the kettle, but in this case the dimensions change only in height: the base has a diameter of 16 centimeters, while the height varies from 20 to 29.

Also part of the beautiful and minimalist design objects is Fellow’s Stagg EKG model, which has recently been having great success among those who write reviews of appliances. It has an LCD display, holds almost 1 liter of water, has an electronic temperature control from 57 to 100 ° C and keeps it for an hour. On Amazon the black one costs 174 euros and the white one one euro more, while on the EspressoCoffeShop website, reported among the international retailers of the brand, it costs 135. Among the many who have enthusiastically reviewed it, a journalist from Popsugar wrote that whenever she has a guest in the house she is asked where her kettle comes from, ma Wirecutter don’t think it’s worth the price when compared to other models. It is also more bulky than the others seen so far: the base is 24 by 24 centimeters, and the height is slightly less.

The particular shape of its spout, called “gooseneck”, is also suitable for lovers of filtered coffee, because it allows you to dose the outgoing water well. It’s certainly one of the nicest items on this list, and looks great when left in sight. For those willing to spend a little, it could be the solution to have an updated version of the old kettles at home.

Also for those looking for something aesthetically pleasing, but less expensive, there are several options from the IKOHS brand. This Hattori model has a Japanese design, adjustable temperature and small dimensions (the base is 20cm by 20cm), but it does not contain more than half a liter of water. These days on the brand’s website it costs 65 euros instead of 90.

The Hattori Swan model has the same features but with a bulkier base: it is very reminiscent of Fellow’s Stagg and costs 80 euros. On the IKOHS website there is also a “retro” style electric kettle, with pastel colors and wood finishes, but the temperature is not adjustable. It costs around 50 euros on the site and a little more on Amazon.

– Read also: The discovery that can change the tea industry

Another very popular kettle in recent years is the Smeg electric one which exists in different pastel colors, but also in black and white. It has the defect of being quite bulky and rather expensive, but the advantage – like many Smeg appliances – of furnishing, if it may be a compromise. Among those that do not allow you to adjust the temperature, the mini version, the smallest, contains 0.8 liters of water and costs around 120 euros and the classic one contains 1.7 liters and costs around 160 euros (you get to 200 euros for more particular versions, such as those with opaque colors). On Amazon the pastel green one is on sale for 148 euros. The base of the mini model has a diameter of 20 centimeters and the height is 15; the large version, on the other hand, has a base with a diameter of 22.6 centimeters by 17.1 centimeters in height.

The version with the variable temperature, on the other hand, is more cumbersome and costs 179 euros: it contains up to 1.7 liters of water, allows you to adjust the temperature between 50 and 100 degrees and is able to keep it for 20 minutes. An editor who has the classic version points out that it is indeed bulky, but if you have the space to keep it in sight it doesn’t bother her. He says it gets pretty heavy when full, but that it’s pretty comfortable to clean. All versions of Smeg kettles are easily found on Amazon or in appliance stores such as Mediaworld, Euronics and ePrice.

Finally, other pretty models that have appeared several times during our research are those of the American brand KitchenAid – here and here two models with adjustable temperature and here an electric only model -, even if they are not among the most compact. And then those of the Italian Ariete with a vintage style, also in this smaller version (22 x 22 x 20.5 centimeters).

Once you have chosen the right kettle, you can move on to the choice of tea. On the Giusmin Tea Lab website, a shop in Milan that sells tea, you can find guides and tutorials on the preparation of different blends as well as questionnaires to be answered to find the tea that best suits your tastes. Another well-known and popular tea brand is the French Dammann Freres, which also sells online. Those in the editorial office who consume tea most often also recommend the Kusmi Tea site and the expert Chinese tea editor (yes, we have that too) often stocked up on Meileaf, a Chinese tea shop in London whose e-commerce also ships to Italy. . After being asked about it, the editor in question explained that “it sells all the weird Chinese tableware, but it also has more normal things, and is very didactic and can help you choose the tea that best suits your tastes”.

Finally, a brief mention of tea accessories, leaving aside sets of cups and teapots. A measuring spoon might be needed to customize the blend and the filters in which to put loose teas and herbal teas. The best-selling paper filters on Amazon are these: 600 cost 15 euros. There are also steel, with pliers, reusable silicone or more particular shapes and colors. Ikea also has a selection of tea items including infusers for a few euros.

Last thing: in addition to temperature, a very important variable for tea experts is the brewing time. For this step, some like the idea of ​​using small hourglasses, even if they don’t do anything more than what a regular timer could do.

***

Disclaimer: with some of the sites linked in the Consumerism section the post has an affiliation and gets a small share of the revenue, with no price changes. But you can also google for the same things. If you want to know more of these links, here is a long explanation.