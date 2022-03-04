a key character in the series was fired in season 18 and fans were furious

Although it is one of the most important series of the decade, Grey’s Anatomy disappointed his fans. Find out who is the character who retires in season 18.

There is no doubt that, despite the passing of time, Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most important medical series of the last decade. Premiered in 2005, it was a success from the start and is currently in full broadcast of its 18th season. Several years have passed since the first episode and, although it is still a sensation, the truth is that many things they changed throughout the history of the Ellen Pompeo series.

Among them, and one of the most commented, is the modification that Grey’s Anatomy always has in his cast. As the season changes, there is always someone new who joins the team or someone who leaves, leaving a huge void in the fans. Therefore, this edition could not be the exception. Although, on this occasion, who left the series was very loved by all the viewers who did not see this exit coming.

This is the great and unique Cormac Hayes, who is played by Richard Flood. The actor plays a pediatric surgeon since season 16 and also became the new love interest of the protagonist, Meredith Gray. So much so that, now, viewers are intrigued to know who will be the new owner of the heart of the head of the hospital. Although, it must be said, that many of the fans did not want the departure of this actor to be confirmed.

For this reason, he gave the interview and clarified why he made this decision. “Having three years on the show felt good to me.”, confessed Flood before the portal Limit Arrow. Then he added: “And I think the character arc with all the developments in the story, it was probably coming to an end, which was great.”. On the other hand, before dead line He said what would happen if he had stayed longer: “I guess you’re wondering if they’d gotten together, right? If they had been put together correctly, would it have worked? I think the fans would have liked to see more of this dynamic, but it’s not for me to say.”.

Undoubtedly, Richard Flood was always clear about the path he had to take in Grey’s Anatomy and he fulfilled it. Now, as for the series, there is still one more season in the production process and confirm if there will be a number 20. That is, there are still many episodes to know, indeed, how the love situation of the protagonist will continue.