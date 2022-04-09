a key therapy for patients with Multiple Myeloma

Specialist highlights the importance of psychological treatments in the comprehensive care of cancer patients.

Dr. Lorelei Sandoval, clinical psychologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The Multiple myeloma It completely changes the lifestyle of those who suffer from it and even generates a great psychological impact. Therefore, it is essential to implement actions that allow care for the emotional health of patients and those who are waiting for a diagnosis.

To do this, the Dr. Lorelei Sandoval, clinical psychologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuospoke with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health about the most essential practices in the treatment of diagnosed people and their closest family environment.

The first is to build a support network. “The role of caregivers as relatives and support network is extremely important. The Multiple myeloma It is usually a diagnosis that shocks, that causes a lot of disbelief and usually affects not only the patient, but also his entire family and people around him.

In this regard, he recommends: “if you receive this diagnosis, the first thing is to activate your support network, especially those people who live alone or do not have many people in their family environment.”

Another fundamental point is the importance of living in the present moment, day by day. Although it indicates that it is not natural in people, since there is a habit of having an itinerary and carrying out daily activities, it is key to focus energy on the present, since, otherwise, it leads to possible episodes of anxiety that have repercussions on health. from the patients.

“Possibly, you were an executive or executive who was in meetings all the time, and now all of a sudden you’re in thousands of medical appointments. Suddenly his daily life has been disrupted and his life revolves around laboratory tests, blood tests, plates and medical appointments, that’s why you have to keep your energies focused on the present time, “explained the Dr. Lorelei Sandovalclinical psychologist.

In addition, it is also essential not to believe in all the information that is seen. The assigned health professional, oncologist or trusted doctor is the one who can resolve the patient’s doubts. Since the disease process is different in each body, the testimonies of people who even suffer from it can affect their own emotional and psychological health.

The fourth aspect is focused on keeping stress levels as low as possible and allowing patients to express their emotions. there the Dr. Lorelei Sandoval indicates that the role of the family is fundamental. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help, that doesn’t mean losing independence or being fragile. It is important to ask for help, you have to let yourself be helped and that is often a difficulty for patients”.

In relation to the above, it also highlights that “it is necessary to share sensations and emotions so that the family can also participate in the process and do constant breathing, relaxation and meditation exercises”.

Finally, disease management encompasses comprehensive health for the person, including not only medical treatment, but also the psychological and nutritional area.

See the full program: