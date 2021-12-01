a Kim Jong-un livery cost one player 8,000 years of banning

The members of the Enforcement Team, a group within Turn 10 that monitors the safety of the company’s games, are very tolerant of certain issues. A player of Forza Horizon 5 got caught a ban of 8,000 years for breaking the rules of the open world racing game.

The victim – says a friend on Reddit – had never been banned in his life. He didn’t even get a warning before getting this record-breaking punishment, that it would take at least a hundred lifetimes to be granted. But what has he done so badly to earn it? Apparently, he was walking around the Mexican streets of the game with a livery depicting Kim Jong-un, dictator in command of North Korea. As you can see in the preview image at the opening of the news, the banned user’s car also featured a Pirelli-style logo with the inscription Pyongyang (the state capital) and a reference to the 38th parallel (which marks the border between North Korea and South Korea).

Evidently such references are not allowed on the virtual roads of Forza Horizon 5, therefore the player he will have to wait until December 31 of 9999 to be able to return to them… It is certainly not the first time that something like this has happened in the games of the Forza series, since the developers have always shown themselves very sensitive towards the liveries that highlight sensitive themes. In the comments of the thread on Reddit there are players who say they have been banned for creating and using liveries inspired by Fake Taxi or the United States Border Patrol.