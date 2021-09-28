“A kiss? No, I’m no vas’ “

Strip the News back on TV with lots of news. Starting with the conductors, Alessandro Siani And Vanessa Incontrada, which debut today behind the counter of the satirical news of Canale 5. The two new showmen at the beginning of the episode do not hide the emotion, with the Incontrada asking Siani to give him a kiss as an encouragement for this new edition. «I can’t, I’m” no vas ‘”(” vas’ “, in Neapolitan, means” kiss “, ed)», Siani replies jokingly. But after some insistence on the part of the Spaniard, the actor gives in and kisses the counter colleague. The 34th edition of Striscia begins like this.

MORE INFORMATION

Striscia la Notizia is back on TV, Incontrada and Siani are the new hosts of the 34th edition of the satirical news: all the news

Who are the new Veline: Talisa and Giulia

The two new Veline, the Italian-American blonde, also make their debut Talisa Jade Ravagnani and the brunette, very Italian, Giulia Pelagatti. Talisa and Giulia replace Shaila Gatta and Mikaela Naeze Silva, the longest-lived Veline in the history of the Mediaset program.

Loading... Advertisements

Talisa Ravagnani, born in Milan in 2001, lived in Dubai until the age of 13, before pursuing her studies in the United States. Subsequently she joined the Selena Gomez dance troupe, thus gaining international visibility, and then returning to Italy in 2019: here she participated in the casting for the talent “Amici” by Maria De Filippi, gaining the esteem of the teachers, who consider her immediately one of the most promising dancers of the edition. And so, in 2020, he joined the school dance troupe and that of “The masked singer”.

Also Giulia Pelagatti, born in 1999, is not a new face on TV. The dancer is originally from Prato and her career began with a passion for dance, which she began practicing as a child, joining the Fids (the Italian Federation of Sports Dance) and competing as a sports dancer in various competitions and Italian championships. Also for her the turning point comes with her participation in “Amici” in the 2016-2017 edition while, subsequently, she becomes part of the corps de ballet of the “Colorado” program. But there are also satisfactions in the international arena, where he wins a scholarship from the Conservatory of Dance of Phoenix.