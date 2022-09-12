A lace bodysuit that shows a lot and a hot pose makes this former Miss France a potential “Beyoncé”!

If the start of the new school year did indeed begin several days ago, summer is not over yet… And to remind us, just consult the Instagram feed of the sublime Alicia Aylies . Beach, swimming pool, boat trips, swimsuit… The young woman keeps sharing heavenly photos to say the least and this Sunday, September 11, 2022 was no exception!

The former Miss France has indeed shared two pictures of her in Martinique. Photos in which Alicia Alyes posed in a super sexy outfit: a black lace bodysuit… it was enough to set the web alight! And the least we can say is that its subscribers loved these shots in lingerie:

“Gorgeous”, “So beautiful”, “I love it, you are an atomic bomb”, “You are super beautiful Alicia”, “Beautiful frame, beautiful lingerie, beautiful figure”, “Beyoncé, get out of this body”, ” The pure natural beauty of a majestic black pearl; thank you to our beautiful nature for giving us this wonderful sunny happiness”can we read among the comments of the post!

Feedback from Internet users, each more adorable than the other! We are already impatiently awaiting the next photos of Alicia Aylies in Martinique…

See also:

LZ