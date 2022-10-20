A lack of efficiency of the MNM on the last matches

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Corsica tomorrow evening to face Ajaccio (9 p.m., Prime Video), on behalf of the 12th day of Ligue 1. The last few weeks have given way to some doubts about the offensive performance of the capital club. The Rouge & Bleu had however started the season with a bang by crushing their opponents. In four matches, 21 goals were scored, accompanied by the very good performances of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. Today, The Parisian seeks the reasons for such a lack of efficiency in front of the goal on the part of the MNM.

“More a lack of success than anything else”

With three goals scored in the last four matches, the Parisian attack is not at its best and unfortunately, Neymar Jr (9 goals in L1) will not be present to face Ajaccio tomorrow evening. Journalists are looking for answers… and so is Christophe Galtier. The first mentioned asked the Rouge & Bleu coach if this lack of performance was explained by the fact that his team became more predictable. “It’s possible… Even if I don’t think that the Marseille match (1-0) was very predictable (…) there is the reality of the goalkeepers opposite, there is also the sequence of matches which sometimes makes us a little less fair”.

The calendar is indeed quite busy, with often matches every three days. The Parisian There is also the question of a voluntary management of Parisian stars for the World Cup in Qatar. But for Fabrice Pancrate, a former PSG player, the World Cup “can run through the heads” of Parisian players but “this should not justify this poor form in front of goal”, before concluding that it is more “a lack of success than ‘something else “.