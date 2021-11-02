“A landslide could spill into the ocean” – Libero Quotidiano





The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, it never stops erupting and the consequences can be even more worrying than we have seen so far. The eruptions, in addition to having destroyed houses, schools and palaces, also created numerous walls of thick ash and large hills of debris. Their stability is precarious and experts do not rule out that sooner or later can collapse and spill out into the ocean. The geologist explained it Bill Mcguire, Emeritus Professor of Geophysical and Climate Hazards at University College London, during the Naked Science documentary, Landslides. Here the English volcanologist does not rule out an upcoming landslide.





The western flank of the volcano, in fact, is unstable and GPS measurements have suggested that up to 500 cubic km could slowly advance towards the sea as a single block. The consequence? A tsunami. Mcguire, together with colleagues Simon Day And Steve Ward, published a model: if the entire block were to slide into the sea, the entire edge of the North Atlantic would be threatened. This, of course, in the worst case.





However, possible cases. Mcguire also recalled how tsunami deposits resulting from ancient volcanic collapses in the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, Hawaii and elsewhere provide evidence of waves that could be hundreds of meters high. That’s not all, because the giant boulder and other deposits preserved in Bermuda and the Bahamas may have been placed by tsunamis resulting from ancient collapses. Hence the conclusion that destructive tsunamis there may be and how.



