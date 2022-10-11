A landslide disappears an entire town in Venezuela and 22 die

At least 22 dead and 52 missing left a landslide in Las Tejerías, an industrial town in central Venezuela, adding to the tragic toll of heavy rains, which hit records this year.

Another 13 people died in different regions of the country, also as a result of the rains that have fallen in recent weeks. In Las Tejerías, the tragedy came after three hours of heavy rains that began on Saturday afternoon, which caused several rivers to overflow and drag sediment, rocks and trees from the top of the mountain.

“We have already found 22 dead people, there are more than 52 missing people. Right now we are fundamentally serving a search front for these people,” said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez from the scene of the disaster. The scene is apocalyptic, in the disaster zone. Destroyed houses with several meters of mud, lots of trees dragged from the mountains to the streets and completely devastated businesses left the worst landslide recorded this year in the country that has experienced record rainfall peaks.

Gigantic trees were swept away by the worst flood that the area has experienced in 30 years, cutting across the main road of this town bordered by mountains.