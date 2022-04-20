a laptop with secondary display

To this we must add an optimization of the space that confirms the good work done by the Lenovo team. More than anything because, despite having a secondary 8-inch screen, we find ourselves with a backlight keyboard full size so you can work at night without having to turn on any lights.

For starters, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 has the honor of being the industry’s first laptop with a 17.3-inch main display and secondary 8-inch full-color LCD display . But, despite the diagonal of its screen, we are facing a very well built team so that portability is not a problem. Mainly because the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is less than 18mm thick and does not reach two kilograms of weight.

We are talking about a device that offers a very complete multimedia section, as you will see later, and that stands out for the screen integrated into its chassis to improve your productivity.

Finally, we could not forget about its power button, which also acts as fingerprint reader to increase the security of the files you store on this dual-screen laptop.

Your secondary screen makes the difference

Without a doubt, the most attractive element of this Lenovo laptop has to do with 8-inch secondary screen and resolution 1280 x 800 pixels so you can improve your productivity to the fullest.

And we are not talking about just another decorative element, but about a panel that offers a range of possibilities. For example, you can drag documents to the main screen, use this second panel as a calculator, open all kinds of documents and applications…

As if that wasn’t enough, includes a built-in digital pen so you can take notes (perfect for a meeting) or draw plans or whatever you feel like. In addition, its ColorKing+ technology from Ufro allows for faster and more accurate color matching. Finally, highlight its Magic Launcher tool, which allows add a shortcut to the most used applications for quick access on this secondary screen.

Features of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

In terms of performance, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will more than meet your expectations. We’ll start by talking about his impressive 17.3-inch display with 21:10 aspect ratio and 3072 x 1440 pixel resolution to offer image quality beyond any doubt, thanks in part to its 400 nits of maximum brightness.

To this must be added a 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and Low Blue Light certification with TÜV Rheinland to protect your eyesight after prolonged use. We could not forget about its speakers signed by Harman Kardon and that have Dolby Atmos support so you can enjoy the best acoustic landscape. Without a doubt, a perfect laptop to work or enjoy your leisure time watching movies and series in the best quality.

The silicon heart of this laptop is made up of the latest 12th generation Intel Core processorsin addition to configurations of up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB of SSD so that the performance of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is high.

Note that the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 comes with Windows 11 Pro so you can enjoy the new features offered by the latest version of the Microsoft operating system. Lastly, it has a Full HD infrared camera with privacy shutter so that your video conferences are seen in the best conditions, in addition to WiFi 6E to guarantee the best connectivity.

Regarding the price and launch date, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is expected to hit the market throughout the month of September 2022 at a price that It will start at 1599 euros.