A large asteroid is heading towards Earth

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading towards Earth in December, according to NASA. But there is no need to panic, since according to NASA this large “potentially dangerous” rock will pass on 11 December 3 million kilometers from the Earth, which in proportion to the immensity of space means almost touching it but is still enough to make us sleep soundly.

The asteroid is 330 meters wide, is called “4660 Nereus”, and is extremely unlikely to ever pose a threat. We will have to get used to its presence, however, because it is expected that in the coming decades it will carry out another 12 close passes to our planet.

ANDRZEJ WOJCICKIGetty Images

On February 14, 2060 he will send thrilling wishes to lovers for Valentine’s Day by making his closest passage, less than 1 million kilometers.

To give you a comparison, the distance between the Earth and the Moon is less than half a million kilometers.

The asteroid was discovered by scientists in 1982 and thanks to its proximity to the Earth it would not be impossible to reach it by spacecraft. There are currently no expeditions to explore it, but the idea has been considered.

