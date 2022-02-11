A large Norwegian miner uses the heat generated by mining Bitcoin to dry wood

Norway is the bulwark of renewable energy management in Europe. Almost 99% of Norway’s energy comes from hydroelectric sourcesand excess electricity is often produced.

But for Norway’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) data center and miner, Kryptovault, mining BTC using totally renewable sources was not enough. At the Hønefoss mining facility, which employees have nicknamed “The Cathedral” due to its size, the hot air generated by the devices is recycled and used to dry cut logs.

Kjetil Hove Pettersen, CEO of Kryptovault, told Cointelegraph that Norway is a “ideal place for cryptocurrency mining.“In the second half of 2022 the log drying operation will be expanded to include algae drying.

According to Pettersen, Norway has a lot of energy “trapped:“the nation produces much more electricity than it consumes, and it is difficult to transfer excess energy:

“This results in very low energy prices: we can ‘save’ that trapped energy rather than let it go to waste.”

It would therefore appear that the withdrawal of electricity subsidies from Bitcoin mining farms, which took place in 2018, did not affect the Scandinavian country’s status as a sought-after destination for mining cryptocurrencies.

The Guardian newspaper, usually opposed to Bitcoin mining due to its high energy consumption, praised the Kryptovault operation, even going so far as to wonder if mining could become sustainable.

Svein Bjerke, General Manager of the lumber company that receives the dried logs from Kryptovault, answered this question in a video: in his opinion, using waste heat from Bitcoin mining is “the most ecological way to do it.“

However, making Bitcoin mining 100% “green” is not easy, even in countries like Norway:

“The problems are manifold, from engineering to financial challenges involving banking, regulation and tax compliance. When working in this industry, even opening a bank account is not easy at all.”

However, these obstacles do not seem to cloud Kryptovault’s vision of turning clean energy into satoshi. “I can’t think of a better industrial use case than what we’re doing today,“said Pettersen.

When we asked Pettersen if Kryptovault will consider mining other cryptocurrencies in the future, he jokingly replied: “For us there is only Bitcoin!“