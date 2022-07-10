A large number of Cubans crossed the United States border with Mexico in the last few hours

Of the hundreds of emigrants who entered the United States border with Mexico yesterday, the majority were Cuban.

According to some reports, of the more than 200 migrants that made up the large group that entered the country yesterday, most were Cubans, followed by Venezuelans, and nationals of other Latin American countries.

The day before, 500 were counted, in a single group, numbers that show the irrepressible increase in irregular emigration today.

“Approximately 200 immigrants (mostly single adult men from Cuba and Venezuela) arrived at a private ranch in Maverick County, located north of Eagle Pass,” according to the report by American journalist Ali Bradley.

The journalist also reported that one of the migrants was a pregnant mother who went into labor in the middle of the journey.

For his part, reporter Bill Melugin of FOX News indicated that several groups have arrived in the last few hours.

“This is part of another massive group of approximately 200 migrants who have just crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas. This group is predominantly single, adult men. However in the last 48 hours we have registered other groups of 500, 150, 100, and now 200”, he indicated.

Cubans are the majority in each group

The US Border Patrol captured several Cubans who were part of a block of 500 migrants when they were also about to enter through Texas.

The FOX News report showed the images taken by a drone where the dimensions of the group of migrants can be clearly seen.

“Border Patrol agents told us there were up to 500 in this group, primarily from Cuba and Venezuela. Many greeted us happily while giving us a thumbs up,” sources said.

At the moment the exact number of Cuban migrants is not known, but as on previous occasions it is indicated that they are the majority.