A large reservoir of water has been discovered on Mars

A reservoir of water has been discovered on Mars, in the Valles Marineris. It is a vast system of valleys – about the size of the Netherlands (41,000 square km) – located in the equatorial zone of the red planet and considered the “Martian Grand Canyon”. It is not the first time that water has been found on Mars, but it has always been found in the form of ice in the polar regions, where temperatures are colder.

The experts analyzed the findings of the neutron telescope FREND – seat on board ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter –, from May 2018 to February 2021, and have mapped the presence of hydrogen in the soil of Mars thanks to the identification of neutrons. The latter, in fact, are produced when highly energetic particles known as “galactic cosmic rays” strike the planet. By emitting more neutrons in drier soils than wetter ones, by observing the particles it is possible to deduce how much water is present in the soil. This is a much more advanced and precise spatial technique than previous measurements, since it allows us to know water characteristics that have never been identified before.

The presence of water in the Valles Marineris it’s sensational, as the ice should evaporate due to the temperatures. According to experts, in fact, cI suggests the presence of a special mix of environmental conditions – still unclear -, which allows the preservation or, in some way, reintegration of the H2O. The latter would be present in different forms, for example, there would be traces of water retained by the minerals of the subsoil. For this reason, the research team’s intention is to go deeper, exploring up to one meter below the dusty outer layer of Mars.

[di Eugenia Greco]