a large third-party exclusive will be announced in 2022, for an insider – Nerd4.life

Apparently one will be announced in the course of 2022 big PlayStation exclusive, so for PS5 and maybe PS4 too, made by one third party studio. At least that’s what insider and industry veteran Colin Moriarty said in the latest episode of the Sacred Symbols podcast.

According to Moriarty, Sony is increasing its marketing budget for 2022 and this is due to an AAA exclusive from a third-party studio, which will apparently be presented over the next few months.

“Apparently the marketing spend is increasing dramatically this year, indicating that Sony is expecting a great year and not just, I suppose, for the games we already know: Gran Turismo, Horizon, etc.,” Moriarty says, who later adds. that, according to his sources, what is causing the increase in the marketing budget is “a large third-party exclusive not yet announced”.

PS5

Although the tip came from “an acquaintance within Sony”, Moriarty sadly currently has no further information to share. During the podcast, possible eligible games were discussed and among these were mentioned the new Bioshock as a temporal exclusive, a possible collaboration with From Software or a new project in progress at the Square Enix studios, which is in line with a recent tip from a VGC reporter.

Obviously these are rumors without any official confirmation and for this reason to be taken with a grain of salt. In any case, if the tip turns out to be correct we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth. Who knows maybe some news on this could arrive during the next State of Play, scheduled for next month according to rumors.