A laugh will bury you | The HuffPost

Kim Jong Un, obscene North Korean communist satrap, allegedly imposed 11 days of national “Lent”, during which the local population “will not be able to laugh”. An edict to pay homage to the memory of the deceased predecessor, the parent who was already supreme commander before him, so as to go back to his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, from the family dynasty and familist considered to be the Father of Communist Korea, the founding genetic spark.

Paradoxes of an absolute tyranny, in this case even, in fact, “communist”. A hereditary power by feudal, divine mandate, fossil of a mortuary ideology that survives there as an insect imprisoned in the black amber of Marxist-Leninist delirium, a doctrine marked by a mortuary paranoid thought, given that Marx and Lenin never had the opportunity to meet person to collate together, say, “Il Manifesto” with the “April Theses”.

In what high and unattainable shelf of horrifying ghosts, political teratological praxis, should we place this umpteenth, delirium of the Asian variant of the red flag throne?

Equally prohibited “celebrating birthdays, drinking alcohol, speaking loudly in public”. North Korea truly honors the 10th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il, the parent of the current Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. Prohibition that follows the prohibition of wearing jeans, wearing long hair, dreaming of having the same mafia bountykiller leather maxi coat that Kim sports as a general in the Napoleonic army corps, commissar of the people who has come to settle in Pyongyang.

“Even if a family member dies during the period of mourning, it is not allowed to speak aloud during the funeral and the body must be buried immediately after – unofficial rumors say – and it is also forbidden to celebrate one’s birthday, if it falls during the period of mourning “. A crime “to spoil the atmosphere of collective mourning”. Kim Jong Il, a leader whose memory he was forced to cry in silence, succeeded his father, founder of the socialist nation Kim Il Sung, on his death in 1994. Ruling the country until his natural passing, a heart attack , aged 69, in 2011. His son, the Heir, succeeded him: Kim Jong Un, in fact.

Tomorrow in Korea therefore “will not sing”, it is said by overturning the equally communist elegy – “Les lendemains qui chantent” – already dear to the official poets of the party in its own way “brother” in Europe, Aragon and Eluard. We will now say that the joyful France of the clenched fists raised in the Popular Front rallies of 1936 is far, in culture and anthropos, from North Korea. True, yet, to remain in mourning, when Picasso, in January 1949, painted a portrait of Stalin, considered prosaic by the Orthodox, perhaps because human and smiling, even the Communists of the Hexagon cried out in shame.

The gloomy thought of communism that becomes a state, system, code, index, gulag, therefore comes “from afar and goes far”, to quote another adage, in our case, Togliatti, just as red. On the shelf of the official and ceremonial horrors of a global “politburo”, to begin with, in the name of historical memory, we will then put the fenereal faces of the Brezhnevs, standing up there on the terrace of Lenin’s Mausoleum during the military parades of Red Square, like this at least after the exile of Trotsky, he who knew how to understand that alongside the “epic” Mayakovsky the “intimist” Esenin could live. Corpses, living corpses in Astrakhan fur hats, waving their hand to greet those who passed down there. Stalin, then, before his successors, seemed the only one entitled to make the verse of marameo, albeit for propaganda, the kindness of an equally official manifesto, occasional joy, as when he embraced Engelsina, the little girl official symbol of the presumed happy childhood of the pioneers instead of a USSR systematically concentrationary elsewhere, as a small lookout of the Komsomol blessed by the Little Father. The “Conducator” Ceausescu, the livid face of a condominium administrator of a so-called “popular democracy”, shortly before the disastrous Fall, had even commissioned a scepter, a staff of the Socialist Authority command, to a famous Parisian goldsmith of Place Vendôme; Has the granting of a smile ever existed in the simulacra of power?

Some, armed with sarcasm, will now try to explain this last unnatural obligation imposed by Kim by perhaps resorting to the image of Ubu Re, sarcastic and imaginative parody of all absolutism in the form of a puppet conceived by Alfred Jarry, perhaps. Others, more prosaically, without however departing from the ruthless complexity of the discourse, could instead quote Ettore Petrolini, his Nero, when the latter, addressed to Tigellinus, guilty of having concluded the verse of the imperial anthem, pronouncing “perepò” instead of ” perepè ”, orders him to respect the order, remaining in the solemn official register:“ ‘In Tigellì, if you want, make’ perepò ‘make’ n empire for your own account! ”.

Perhaps, remaining within the perimeter of the right to laughter, to the laughter of individual joy, it remains to return to the unrecognized story of Harvey Ball, former veteran of the US Army in the Pacific during the Second World War, hero of the battle of Okinawa, Ball who in 1963 He “invented” the “smile” for an insurance company where, now no longer in uniform, he worked. Harvey Bell, we read, “created a smiling face that had to be placed on desks and printed on some posters to hang on the wall; the purpose of the ‘smileys’ was therefore to increase the morale of the workers, especially if they were busy with customers “.

An icon, on a yellow background, which has become global, the color of the conquered, rediscovered mood, an approximation of everyday happiness. So as to appear in the palmarès of traditional symbols by now cyclopean and absolute. Not the cross, not the Star of David, not the hammer and sickle, and still less the swastika, appear on the stone of his final resting place at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester, Massachusetts, but the very invention of his immediate shorthand of the smile. What icon will we find instead placed, one day, when perhaps another son heir will succeed him, on Kim Jong Un’s livid ice mausoleum?