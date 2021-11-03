a lava bomb runs very fast from the Cumbre Vieja volcano and stops a few meters from a group of experts – PHOTOS and VIDEO

MeteoWeb

The geochemist Harri Geiger he was on the Canary Island of La Palma in the last days of October, witnessing the power of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, erupting since 19 September. The volcano was erupting at what appeared to be a safe distance from man, yet as Geiger and others witnessed the eruption, a “chunk” of the volcano fell off its flanks, rolling to within a few meters of their feet. It wasn’t just a rock: it was one lava bomb.

The spectacular images taken by Geiger (see photo of the sliding gallery above and video at the bottom of the article) show the lava bomb rolling down one side of the volcano. Despite the volcanic dust collected on the way, the lava bomb still glowed a glowing orange.

Lava bombs don’t occur in every volcano. According to the USGS, these dangerous bullets only occur during an explosive eruption, such as the current eruption in La Palma. Also, to be considered a bomb, the fragment must be at least 6cm long. The lava bomb Geiger captured was much larger than this, measuring beyond 97cm and with an estimated weight of half a ton. Furthermore, it ran down the flank of the volcano at a speed of over 56km / h.

Over the past month and a half, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has disrupted life on the island of La Palma, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes and destroying thousands of properties.

Cumbre Vieja is not the only volcano erupting right now in the world. About 4,000km to the north, the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano continues, the first volcanic eruption in the far southwest of Iceland in nearly 1,000 years.

