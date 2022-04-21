A leading ophthalmologist in Spain dies at the age of 45

Intervention against glaucoma at the Cabueñes Hospital.

The signs of sadness and pain are repeated in the last hours in the Asturian health service due to the death at the age of 45 Elizabeth Angelica of the Aza Churchresponsible for the Glaucoma Unit of the Cabueñes University Hospitalin Gijon.

Both hospital colleagues and the local press highlight the professional value of this ophthalmologist from Gijón trained in the Jimenez Diaz Foundationfrom Madrid.

He had been part of the Ophthalmology Service who leads Crisanto Alonso in the hospital center in Gijón, where he took over the reins of the Glaucoma Unit six years ago.

To Of the Church his vocation for medicine It came from his family, since his father was a renowned specialist in Anesthesiology.

According to the local Asturian press, the cause of death was the result of a brain tumor that was diagnosed a little over a year ago, and for which she underwent surgery in 2021.