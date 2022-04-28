A League of 12, the way out to end the conflict

In the last few hours the issue of descent in the closing tournament has given a trap to the leaders of the Honduran National League, after the scandal that originated after the Victoria complaint, which exposed some illegal practices that several leaders have been committing.

This Wednesday the members of the 10 clubs have been summoned to define the issue of relegation, especially to resolve the letter sent by the Phenafuth in which he explains, among other things, that administrative errors were made and therefore the points should be removed from Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso, but it leaves a gap, since being the highest authority he did not order, but left to the full interpretation of the professional.

This decision was going to be made last Monday by a vote of the five teams that are not part of the controversy: Vida, Motagua, Lobos UNP, Real España and Marathonbut after the document was leaked to the media it was postponed for this Wednesday at 10:30 am.

scenarios

There are several options that the leaders handle regarding the decision that will be made this Tuesday. Mathematically on the field, the relegated team is Platense as they did not add the necessary number of points, but this claim keeps them alive looking to continue in first.

The president of the Royal Society, Ricardo Elencoffmade the proposal that the next tournament be play with 12 clubssituation that based on the law would not happen, since the law prohibits that there is no decline, therefore, it is an issue that has gained strength.

Samuel Garcia, president of Olancho FC, is one of those who considers that he would support this motion in the event that he does not achieve direct promotion. But he would not support it if it is a decision to clean up the image of some leaders who were wrong in his decisions and violated the law.

“Fifa has already ordered to expand the leagues and in Honduras this is an issue that has been going on for some years. We would be willing to participate in a tournament of 12 as long as it is not to protect managers who have been committing illegalGarcia explained.

The issue this Wednesday is that if the National League, by vote, decides to reduce the points to the teams, the matter does not stop there, it will pass the case back to the Appeals Commission, but it will be in the June assembly where the relegation will be confirmed; In addition, it would be approved to increase to 12 clubs for the other tournament.

“It is not about quantity, but about quality and that they have financial liquidity to play with 12”told Diario LA PRENSA Elías Burbara, president of Real España.