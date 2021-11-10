A League of Legends Story for PC and Switch announced with trailer – Nerd4.life

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is the new music runner for PC And Nintendo Switch developed by Choice Provisions, the team behind the BIT.TRIP series. Released on November 16, it shows itself with a first trailer.

After the Netflix series Arcane, here is another product set in the universe of League of Legends, the hugely popular MOBA from Riot Games.

“Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a musical runner starring Ziggs, unforgettable yordle and expert in hexplosives “, reads the official statement.

“Players must perform explosive jumps and bombings in time to the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses to unleash fun and explosive chain reactions and achieve a confusing apotheosis.”

“Players will unleash a pandemonium across the various neighborhoods of Piltover as they escape the infamous pooper scientist Heimerdinger, in Ziggs’ absurd adventure to create the largest bomb ever seen in Runeterra! “

“Further details on the game will be revealed on November 16, 2021 at 5:00 pm during a video presentation of Riot Forge. Information on how to connect will be provided prior to the event.”

That’s not all: Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story will also be available soon in the catalog of free games of Netflix on mobile.