A League of Legends Story, trailer announces the launch – Nerd4.life

A League of Legends Story, trailer announces the launch

Riot Forge, a Riot Games label dedicated to games set in the League of Legends universe, announced with a trailer there availability from Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, an RPG developed by Airship Syndicate, the studio of cartoonist Joe Madureira to whom we owe Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders Genesis.

In addition to the launch trailer, a video dedicated to the development history of the game, which you can find below:

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is playable on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4. The PC version is available for purchase from Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store. Native versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, on which in the meantime you can play in backward compatibility. Those who own the versions for the consoles of the previous generation will be able to have the new ones for free (valid only for the same family of consoles).

The story takes place in two famous regions of Runeterra: Bilgewater, a bustling port city that is home to sea monster hunters, criminal gangs and smugglers from all over the known world, and the Shadow Isles, a land shrouded and plagued by a deadly Black Fog. that corrupts everything it touches. You will take control of an unlikely team of celebrated League of Legends champions, who have come together to defeat a mysterious common enemy: Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke.

