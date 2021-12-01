a leak may have anticipated its arrival

There are many players who have fantasized for years about the possible arrival of Nintendo games on PC, so you can enjoy some titles with superior graphics quality thanks to the latest generation hardware and achieve results similar to the latest Zelda Breath of the Wild video in 8K with Ray Tracing.

If you also want something similar, know that a recent leak could suggest the arrival of one collaboration between the Grande N ed Nvidia to bring some of the most popular PC games through the service GeForce Now. In fact, this is the umpteenth leak of information, stolen from the database of the video card manufacturer’s service. In the leak, reference is made to two specific games, namely New Super Mario Bros. Wii And Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which could be the first of a long collaboration thanks to which other products will arrive in the future.

Although it may seem an event as exceptional as it is unlikely at first glance, we invite you not to take these GeForce Now leaks lightly, since it is thanks to them that we discovered well in advance of the arrival of the PC version of God of War or the existence of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition. In short, although there is nothing confirmed, it is likely that something is moving and that in the future the arrival of Nintendo games on other platforms is possible.