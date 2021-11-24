A leak reveals Google Pixel 6a SoCs and cameras

We already knew so much about Google Pixel 6a, but today we are able to add a few more details to yours data sheet thanks to colleagues from 9to5google, who have come into possession of exclusive information on a couple of items.

Google Pixel 6a SoC and Cameras Leak

Without going around it too much, according to the information shared by them, Google Pixel 6a should be a kind of debunked Google Pixel 6 because it should be based on the proprietary SoC. Tensor by Google and mount three rear photo sensors of 12.2MP (IMX363), 12MP (IMX386) and 8MP (IMX355).

Surely it is nice to see that the excellent proprietary chipset should find space inside it because it manages to put together a nice mix of performance, autonomy and efficiency, but we cannot say the same about photographic sensors because we are faced with a net downgrade compared to the photographic sector of the Pixel 6, although only 1 of the 3 sensors is different.

But it is understandable why Google Pixel 6a will be launched at a much lower price and will be positioned in the mid-range of the market, unlike the Google Pixel 6 which are top of the range. No news on the launch, but experience teaches us that it is not around the corner.