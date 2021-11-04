a leak reveals the Collector’s Edition and preorder bonuses

A few minutes from the Elden Ring gameplay showcase comes the Collector’s Edition leak FromSoftware’s game, discovered via a Twitch ad that apparently aired ahead of time.

This collector’s edition appears to include the game with a Steelbook case, a statue, soundtrack in digital format, 40-page color artbook and a special premium collector’s box. In addition, two preorder bonuses emerge from the PlayStation Store, probably not related to Collector’s, called “Adventurer guides” And “Bonus Gesture“, however, there is no other information about it.

We will know more at 15:00 this afternoon, we will be on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it for comment on the new Elden Ring gameplay, the transmission will last about 35 minutes so we hope to find out new details about the game and maybe on the Elden Ring Network Test scheduled from 12 to 15 November.

Elden Ring is expected on February 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5, the price of the Collector’s Edition has not yet been disclosed, the leaker does not report prices in any currency, we await the announcement of Bandai Namco and FromSoftware to have the clearer ideas on the costs for the European market of the collector’s edition and any digital deluxe edition.