a leak reveals the December 20 game

The French site Dealabs continues to spoil the free games of the promotion 14 Christmas games on the Epic Games Store: if on December 19th the store gave away The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, today is the turn of a rather recent and very successful independent game.

Let’s talk about Devolver Digital’s Loop Hero, one of the most acclaimed indies of the year, it is no coincidence that various insiders had included December 20 as one of the dates to keep an eye on for Epic Games Store Christmas gifts along with the days of 23, 24, 25, 28 and December 29, with the Christmas game from multiple sources listed as the most prominent and in sight of all.

Loop Hero should therefore be available from 17:00 today Monday 20 December and until the same time tomorrow, free forever for anyone who redeems it within the indicated 24 hours. An alleged leak then disproved indicated the arrival on the Epic Games Store of A Way Out, Katana Zero, Quantum Break and Days Gone for free, however, as mentioned, the source came out revealing that he had invented the rumor, so these will not be the next free games on the Epic Games Store.

We just have to wait until 17:00 to find out if today’s free game will really be Loop Hero or not.