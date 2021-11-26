a leak reveals the demos coming to Xbox

It would seem that Geoff Keighley has decided to send i The Game Awards 2021 in the homes of gamers not only through the live streaming of the event, but also through the publication of free demo versions on the Microsoft store.

To anticipate this initiative was probably a human error, as some of these demos have been published over the last few hours on the digital store of the Xbox family consoles. Some users immediately went in search of every single demo related to The Game Awards 2021 released in advance and made a list.

Here are all the games that will receive a free demo during the event:

Treasures of the Aegean

Aspire: Ina’s Tale

Space Boat

What Lies in the Multiverse

The Darkest Tales

RaccooVenture

Aztech: Forgotten Gods

Josh Journey: Darkness Totems

Outbreak: Contagious Memories

Nobody Saves the World

Mind Scanners

It is not excluded that some of these games can also be tried by PC players, in fact just a few days ago Geoff Keighley promised game demos on Steam on the occasion of The Game Awards 2021.

Waiting for the event to start in the night between 9 and 10 December 2021, we remind you that more than 7 million votes were collected in a single day for The Game Awards 2021.