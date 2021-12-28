a leak reveals the free games of December 30th, it is a trilogy

A new leak that hit theEpic Games Store has allowed players from all over the world to find out what the next gift will be Thursday 30 December 2021, amazing everyone. In fact, it seems that shortly before the end of the year we will receive not one but three games on the same day, all part of a famous series.

After giving away Mages of Mystralia, the creators of Fortnite Chapter 3 could in fact donate an entire trilogy to their users. The leak that appeared on the net in the last few hours speaks of a full-bodied gift, or the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy. If that were true, it would mean that next Thursday we can add more than just the Tomb Raider of 2013, but also its sequels Rise of the Tomb Raider And Shadow of the Tomb Raider. In short, after Prey and Control it would be another particularly rich gift that will delight all gamers looking for new titles to complete during the holiday season. As for the games coming the day after tomorrow, the leaks are less reliable and should be Moving Out (December 28) e Salt and Sanctuary (December 29).

Speaking of titles that can be redeemed at no additional cost, a mix of tower defense and twin stick shooter is available on GOG for free.