Tech

a leak reveals the next three gifts, there is also Moving Out

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee17 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Prey and Control for free on the Epic Games Store have enlivened the holidays for many of us but the promotion of the 14 free Christmas games is not over yet and there is room for three more free games.

The usual Dealabs has unveiled the next upcoming games in advance: until 16:59 today it will be possible to download for free Remedy Control while from December 27th it arrives Mages of Mystralia, December 28 will be the turn of Moving Out and finally from 29 to 30 December it is the turn of Salt and Sancuaty, originally scheduled for December 22 and then traded with Second Extinction.

The complete list of free games given away on the Epic Games Store for these Christmas festivities it therefore goes to complete:

  • Shenmue III
  • Neon Abyss
  • Remnant From the Ashes
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • Loop Hero
  • Second Extinction
  • Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden
  • Vampyr
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Prey + Mooncrash DLC
  • Control
  • Mages of Mystralia
  • Moving Out
  • Salt and Sanctuary

On December 30, however, according to a leak from Asia, we will be able to download Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free.

As always, nothing of what has been reported has been confirmed but Dealabs has always reported leaks that turned out to be correct and therefore there is no reason to think that in this case the anticipation does not correspond to the truth. What do you think of the three new free games on the Epic Games Store? Let us know below in the comments section.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee17 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xiaomi G10: the DEFINITIVE wireless vacuum cleaner

November 21, 2021

Fire Tv Stick on offer for Christmas at a special price

2 weeks ago

two security cameras for the price of one

November 16, 2021

video shows how to catch wild Pokémon in the new game – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button