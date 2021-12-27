a leak reveals the next three gifts, there is also Moving Out

Prey and Control for free on the Epic Games Store have enlivened the holidays for many of us but the promotion of the 14 free Christmas games is not over yet and there is room for three more free games.

The usual Dealabs has unveiled the next upcoming games in advance: until 16:59 today it will be possible to download for free Remedy Control while from December 27th it arrives Mages of Mystralia, December 28 will be the turn of Moving Out and finally from 29 to 30 December it is the turn of Salt and Sancuaty, originally scheduled for December 22 and then traded with Second Extinction.

The complete list of free games given away on the Epic Games Store for these Christmas festivities it therefore goes to complete:

Shenmue III

Neon Abyss

Remnant From the Ashes

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

Loop Hero

Second Extinction

Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden

Vampyr

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition

Prey + Mooncrash DLC

Control

Mages of Mystralia

Moving Out

Salt and Sanctuary

On December 30, however, according to a leak from Asia, we will be able to download Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free.

As always, nothing of what has been reported has been confirmed but Dealabs has always reported leaks that turned out to be correct and therefore there is no reason to think that in this case the anticipation does not correspond to the truth. What do you think of the three new free games on the Epic Games Store? Let us know below in the comments section.