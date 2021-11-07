a leak reveals the number of weapons, disappointed fans – Nerd4.life

A few days before the start of the early access of Battlefield 2042, a user shared an image of the game online, revealing the number of weapons featured in the DICE shooter. Apparently they are only 22, which has disappointed a good number of players.

As we can see in the image posted on Reddit by Aaronfrogger, Battlefield 2042 will have, at least at launch, 4 assault rifles, 4 SMGs, 2 LMGs, 3 sniper rifles, 3 long range rifles, 3 pistols and 3 “Utility weapons” “, for a total of 22. A much lower number than in the previous chapters of the series. For example Battlefield V had 30.



As you can see from the comments in the Reddit thread, the thing has disappointed a good number of players, who find Battlefield 2042’s weapon count rather lacking.

In any case, it cannot be excluded that a possible day-one patch will introduce new weapons in addition to those already present at present, which we will discover shortly since the early access will start in a few days. In addition, other guns may arrive after launch in the form of free updates. As we know, in fact, DICE intends to support its new creature for a long time, with EA even seeing the series as a real live service.

We remind you that Battlefield 2042 will be available starting in November 19 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Owners of the Gold or Ultimate Edition will be able to start playing in Early Access as early as Friday 12 November. From the same day, Xbox Game Pass and EA Play subscribers will also be able to access a free ten-hour trial of the full game. Among other things, the preload is already available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, while in the next few days it will also be available on PS5 and PS4.