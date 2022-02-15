a leak reveals the weight of the day one patch

We are now very close to the debut of Elden Ring and the first information on the FromSoftware title begins to leak on the net. One of the details released in the last few hours concerns the day one update.

According to what was declared by the now always well-informed Twitter user PlayStation Game Size, the highly anticipated title would have just received a new update in Japanese territory. Given the timing, it should be precisely the update with all the corrections to be made in view of day one, published in advance to allow the specialized press to test the game in the most updated version. According to the user analyzing the Sony database, the patch should have a weight of about 8GB and bring the overall game download to 44,928 GB on PlayStation 5. These are obviously not definitive estimates, since this type of updates could have differences not only from platform to platform but also from region to region, so we will have to wait a few more days for confirmation.

In the meantime, we remind you that, by the same admission of one of the developers, a Network Test boss will be easier in the final version of Elden Ring.