a leaked image shows the debut of a highly anticipated character [SPOILER]

The X-Men are perhaps the most beloved characters in Marvel comics, even before the superheroes’ fortune in the cinema began in the 2000s. Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the X-Men have found themselves in productive “limbo”: their cinematic universe closed in 2019 with Dark Phoenix And New Mutants, but since then aside from Bob Iger’s reassurances about their debut in the next few years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, almost nothing was known about their future.

The only confirmations have come for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, as Kevin Feige has secured the production of the third film of the character played by Ryan Reynolds, and his inclusion in the MCU.

For all the other characters in the X-Men pantheon, however, things could soon change. During the day, an image of Doctor Strange: in the Multiverse of Madness that could make X-Men fans happy: Wanda Maximoff battling Professor X.

Doctor Strange 2 and Professor X

The image that shows Wanda and Xavier would be a previsualization, that is a concept “put on paper” that is used by the experts to get an idea of ​​how to create a certain scene. Obviously there are doubts, especially for the “prototype” stage of the image, so much so that it looks like a fake

But, the veracity of this image would have been confirmed by a Reddit user, MyTimeToShineHello, known leaker for its reliability, who commented on the leak as follows:

This is what I know – during the battle with Xavier, Wanda is wearing black pants and a white shirt. Just like it’s doing here. That detail leads me to believe it is permissible [il leak].

It is not the first time that there is talk of a possible debut of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Charles Xavier. A month ago, a rumor of the presence of the Illuminati group was circulated on Twitter Doctor Strange 2, and in their list there would be Professor X, along with Captain Carter, Balder the Brave, Monica Rambeau and Mordo:

I don’t know if this is a final list and I will stress as always to take things with a grain of salt, but here is who I’ve heard make up the Illuminati in MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: Professor X, Captain Carter, Balder the Brave, Monica Rambeau, and Mordo. – VA (@ViewerAnon) August 26, 2021

In the end, the actor who could play Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange 2, according to rumors, it could be Patrick Stewart, who we remember playing as Professor X in the Fox Universe.

As always, leaks must be taken cum grain salis, also because Patrick Stewart himself at the beginning of 2020, speaking with Kevin Fiege, basically said no to his possible return as Professor X.

We will see how things will evolve, waiting for the release of Doctor Strange: in the Multiverse of Madness, scheduled for March 25, 2022.

