a legend still at the top in 2022

Even if he is no longer on the radio at the start of the year, David Guetta is more than active and his news is very intense. The proof in a few lines on aficia.

Do not be fooled by appearances. It is not because his songs do not pass, or no longer on the radios, that David Guetta twiddles thumbs. It is indeed something that he does not know how to do. So yes, his last little success dates back to “Heartbreak Anthem” (feat. Little Mix & Galantis) released last year, and again, you may have missed it… David Guetta is undoubtedly one of the most most prolific of this beginning of the year 2022. It’s not complicated, we are at the beginning of May, he has already released 4 collaborations, in 4 different styles. You must follow !

Bebe Rexha, Sorana, Ella Henderson…

First there was The “Family” with Baby Rexha and Ty Dolla $ign in particular, and again it dates from the end of 2021… But above all there was “Trampoline” with Afrojack, Missy Elliott, BIA & Doechii. Just that ! In a very urban vein, you almost get lost a little elsewhere. In terms of signature, we do not recognize the Guetta paw, of course. Never mind, the Frenchy catches up with more pop pieces when he invites the two pop princesses of the moment, Becky Hill (who already invited him a year earlier on “Remember”) and Ella Henderson on “Crazy What Love Can Do”. A small pearl of the dancefloor which already seduces Ireland and England. Not to mention the excellent “redruM” (feat. Sorana) which went completely unnoticed at the start of the year.

Oh no, we forget, the collaboration with the UK sensation Joel Corry and the new Chris Brown of the 2020s, Bryson Tiller on “What Would You Do?”, and that, it has just come out again! Another potential summer hit for the artist! Except that, the radios are literally lost. They no longer know what to play, when, how long. David Guetta continues at breakneck speed. Streams don’t follow as much as they used to.





Guetta & Morten, a tandem that works

But it was without counting on yet another collaboration, with his sidekick Dead in. Together, these two have already released many titles in a Future Rave style, so completely different: “Kill me Slow”, “Dream” and many others are part of this list. Earlier this year, they revealed the audio for “Permanence” that they had already had the opportunity to play live.

We created a new sound, a new movement – David Guetta

And more recently, the news has just fallen, they announced 18 consecutive weeks in Ibiza starting in June: “It’s a real dream to bring the Future Rave experience to Ibiza this summer. Together with my friend Morten we have created a new sound, a new movement, which is rooted in the underground and made for the main stage at festivals. It’s the start of something very special and we can’t wait to be together with our fantastic fans in the amazing Hï Ibiza Theatre. The island has always held a special place in my heart, which makes this residence even more meaningful.”, declares David Guetta.

His only two dates in France this summer are the Electronic Ranges in Cannes, and the LollaPalooza in Paris, thus leaving little time for the production of new songs… whatever…. !