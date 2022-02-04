If we have a subscription to a pay TV or streaming service, we have a great choice of movies to watch. There are big blockbusters that have dominated the box office all over the world and also small arthouse films for the connoisseurs. Choosing what suits us is a complicated undertaking.

Today, therefore, we give some advice, indicating a little-known film but with a main character that we have all already heard. In short, a legendary character is the protagonist of this surprising film, but we will see him very different from how we remember him.

The mythical character lives a new life

We have all heard of Sherlock Holmes. It is a famous investigator, born from the pen of the writer Arthur Conan Doyle at the end of the 19th century.

Conan Doyle has written many books about him, which have since been adapted in many different ways. Perhaps the most famous adaptations today are those of the film series starring Robert Downey Jr and the series entitled Sherlock. In the latter, the brilliant investigator is played by the talented Benedict Cumberbatch.

Few, however, know the film we are talking about today, namely Mr. Holmes. This film was released in 2015 and is available today on Prime Video. Mr. Holmes offers us a completely different portrait of the great investigator.

A legendary character stars in this amazing movie available for streaming

The plot is in fact about a 93-year-old Sherlock Holmes, now retired for some time, who unfortunately has to deal with a memory that is abandoning him.

The film then tells us about the life of this great man in difficulty, and how you try to remember the events that led him, thirty years earlier, to leave his life as a detective. So important revelations about Sherlock Holmes’ life emerge, showing us a more human and vulnerable character than we knew him.

Mr. Holmes was a great success among film fans, in particular the interpretation of the protagonist was greatly appreciated.

Sherlock Holmes is in fact played by Ian McKellen, the great actor who many know for having played characters like Gandalf of the Lord of the Rings and Magneto of the X Men. Here too McKellen provides a masterful acting test, becoming one of the best actors to have ever played this role in his own right.

