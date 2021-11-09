A Legendary Pokémon may be hiding in Blossom in Diamond and Pearl remakes

New information is added on Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, currently not confirmed: the leaks speak of a special Legendary Pokémon present in Pratofiorito in the Sinnoh remakes, but is it all true?

SPOILER ALERT: The following article contains unofficially released information regarding Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl. Stop reading if you don’t want to know the mysterious Pokémon.

Apparently this is the case:

In the city of Pratofiorito it will be possible to obtain the legendary Jirachi.

“And I guess you’ve seen one Desiostella before now.

Would you mind taking this Pokémon with you? I think it would be perfect for you ”. You got Jirachi.

These are the words of the gentleman who gives us the legendary pocket monster (and a symbol of Pokémon Millennium!). The reference to the Desiostelle could be a casual reference to the eighth generation, or a necessary requirement to obtain the Pokémon, perhaps reserved only for those who have played Pokémon Sword and Shield.

