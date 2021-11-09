Tech

A Legendary Pokémon may be hiding in Blossom in Diamond and Pearl remakes

New information is added on Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, currently not confirmed: the leaks speak of a special Legendary Pokémon present in Pratofiorito in the Sinnoh remakes, but is it all true?

SPOILER ALERT: The following article contains unofficially released information regarding Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl. Stop reading if you don’t want to know the mysterious Pokémon.

Apparently this is the case:

In the city of Pratofiorito it will be possible to obtain the legendary Jirachi.

And I guess you’ve seen one Desiostella before now.
Would you mind taking this Pokémon with you? I think it would be perfect for you ”.

You got Jirachi.

These are the words of the gentleman who gives us the legendary pocket monster (and a symbol of Pokémon Millennium!). The reference to the Desiostelle could be a casual reference to the eighth generation, or a necessary requirement to obtain the Pokémon, perhaps reserved only for those who have played Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Therefore, new events have been introduced. But what will become of the Distortion World? Read this article for some leaker revelations.

