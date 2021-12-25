a Lego set of Collolungo was spotted on the net – Nerd4.life

A Lego set from Horizon Zero Dawn based on the Long neck, one of the mechanical creatures present in the game, has been spotted among the products for sale of the German site Wagner, which could suggest a possible transposition of Aloy’s adventure into bricks.

The page was removed shortly after being seen by the brick_clicker user and unfortunately did not include a product image. According to the information on the site, the Collolungo Horizon Zero Dawn set will be available from 1 May 2022 at the price of 79.99 euros and recommended for adults. A search on the EAN of the product (5702017156491) allows you to find other European retailers who have already included this set in their catalog, but without the precise title as in the case of Wagner.

The Horizon Lego set page on Wagner’s website

For the moment Lego has not ruled on the existence of this set of Horizon Zero Dawn, but if it is confirmed it could turn out to be only the first of a series of products linked to the Guerrilla and Sony franchise.

In the meantime, a lot of new information has emerged about Horizon Forbidden West from the latest issue of Game Informer, where for the occasion the Guerrilla Games guys talked about Aloy’s skills, specializations and fighting styles, secondary missions and upgrades for weapons and clothes, as well as how the key characters will play a role of greater impact in the narrative.