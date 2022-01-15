a Lego set with Nate, Sully and Elena is coming, for a leaker – Nerd4.life

Starting in March, Nathan Drake fans could get their hands on a Lego set inspired by Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, according to information shared by leaker falconbrickstudios.

According to the tip, the Lego set of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will be available in stores starting March 1, 2022. The product includes the Nate, Sully and Elena minifigures and a gray jeep as well as a total of 1,326 Lego bricks that will create what is described as a cave with treasures.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, an image from the game

As usual, we recommend taking similar rumors with a grain of salt, since it is impossible to verify their veracity. Especially since even the leaker himself claims that he cannot 100% confirm this information.

At the end of last year, a Lego set of Horizon Zero Dawn dedicated to the Collolungo, one of the game’s mechanical creatures, with a release date set for May 2022, had been spotted in an online store. ‘hypothesis that Sony and Lego are collaborating to create brick versions of various PlayStation brands. Who knows maybe it’s one of the surprises in store for the next State of Play, which according to some rumors will take place in February.