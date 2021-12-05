a lesson for the West- Corriere.it

from Federico Rampini

In Japan, South Korea, Taiwan: fewer infections and lower mortality than in Europe. Why don’t we take an example?

Faced with the Omicron variant, there is a part of the world that has far more effective defenses than ours: the Far East. A case apart from China, with its authoritarian methods. But many democratic and human rights-respecting countries such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan continue to exhibit mortality data from Covid that are microscopic compared to ours.

Occasionally there is talk of some wave of infections even in those countries, but their percentage numbers are tiny fractions and almost invisible compared to the rest of the world.

After almost two years of pandemic, this is the only constant exception, which has withstood all the seasonal tests. The numbers of Asian success are staggering, astounding for those who continue to delude themselves that the West is synonymous with modernity and progress. The Japan with 126 million inhabitants it had 1.7 million infections and 18,363 deaths, that is 146 deaths for every million people. Even better did the South Korea: with a population of 51 million it has reached 460,000 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,705 deaths, that is 73 deaths per million inhabitants. Best of all Taiwan (24 million residents) which with just 848 deaths has a mortality of 36 per million.

Italy, which is fairly representative of the Western average, with 134,000 victims (2,222 per million inhabitants) has a mortality fifteen times higher than Japan, thirty times that of South Korea, and Taiwan sixty times. These aren’t small percentage gaps, they are abysmal height differences

the between us and them. If in the West we had the containment capacity demonstrated in Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei, we would not be talking about a tragedy.

Yet there is no public debate here on the asian model. Why? Part of the explanation lies in that particular form of provincialism fueled by a few centuries of Western domination over the planet. We continue to have an information deficit, even a lack of curiosity, because we are conditioned by a superiority complex, now completely anachronistic and unfounded. Another explanation involves China. In size and power, the People’s Republic invaded imaginary space and overshadowed its neighbors; earlier when he hid the pandemic and lied about its origins; then when he deployed the power of the regime for coercive and at times ferocious lockdowns. Even the Chinese approach apparently seems to be crowned with success, but caution is required in examining Xi’s version. After the previous lies, we cannot accept Beijing’s official data on ultra-low mortality in a poke. The health autarchy that imposed the use of vaccines made in China was a bad choice given the low efficacy of those products. Finally, although Xi seems to enjoy some popular support (closing the borders, for example, for 87% of Chinese who cannot afford to travel abroad, is probably seen as an anti-litigation measure), the domination of the Chinese Communist Party over civil society is an unacceptable recipe in the West.

the non-authoritarian model what should question us. Due to their proximity, Taiwan, Korea and Japan were the first to suffer the original wave of contagion. In part, their proximity to the People’s Republic made them vigilant: scalded by the precedent of SARS in 2003 (even then hidden by the initial lies of the Chinese leaders), many countries of the Far East and Southeast Asia had given themselves systems of rapid and early spotting of pandemics. When Covid arrived, they used a mix of ingredients to limit the infection: no generalized lockdown; high level of social cohesion and respect for the rules; vaccination campaigns started late but ultimately very effective. These solutions are often linked together. It was not necessary to resort to hard lockdowns like in Europe, precisely because the population and public establishments adopted masks and measures of distancing, hygiene and prevention with discipline.

The story of vaccines another interesting lesson. The Far East initially lost precious months because it was waiting for supplies from the American pharmaceutical industry. In the case of Japan, the delay was aggravated because the health authority demanded that all clinical tests be redone on the local population. But this nationalist rigor helped to reassure the Japanese about the efficacy and safety of vaccines.

Once the vaccination campaign started, the lagging Japan reached and overtook the Western countries. Today in that part of the world there are some of the highest percentages of the population vaccinated: 88% in Singapore, 80% in South Korea, 79% in Japan. Such percentages appear to reflect the level of trust in the authorities. There is a dimension where the restrictions they are much more severe than in Italy: the closure of the borders. In this, the democratic leaders of Tokyo do not hesitate to copy Chinese isolationism. As they raised the drawbridge to save the Summer Olympics, the Japanese rulers have again denied access to foreign visitors (from all over the world, not just Africa) to block Omicron.

Some of these recipes are problematic or impossible to import to the West. For at least u

Complete information and a reasoned analysis are a must. in Asia-Pacific, the new center of the world is also found according to the Biden Doctrine. In a few days, the American president will virtually convene a world summit of democracies, an initiative aimed at countering the narrative of Xi, Putin, Erdogan and others, on the decadence of the West. At that summit we should listen to Japanese and South Koreans: their democracy seems vaccinated not only against Covid but also against hyper-individualism, egocentrism, obsession with the rights of individuals, secession from the community and distrust in the principle of authority. . [an error occurred while processing this directive]